Snyder: CRNAs stand ready to serve Virginia patients

CRNAs’ skills and training also put CRNAs at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. CRNAs and SRNAs stepped forward in ways that few advance practice nurses can, particularly in airway and ventilation management and advanced patient assessment. Not only were CRNAs in Virginia leading ICU intubation teams, but many other CRNAs voluntarily deployed to New York and New Jersey to help colleagues in need. CRNAs in Virginia heard the call to action, and we responded both at home and afar.

CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government and several governors across the country have made the important decision to remove cumbersome barriers to CRNA practice. Recognizing the critical care skills and airway and ventilatory support we bring in combating this crisis has helped increase the capacity of our healthcare delivery system, meeting the growing demand. As our country recovers from this historic time, it is important to maintain this commonsense approach to improved access and reduced cost.