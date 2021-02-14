Snyder: It’s simple: Five days a week, every week with teachers in the classroom

It is time to call this for what it really is: special interest groups holding our children hostage and Governor Northam and the establishment politicians surrendering to their every demand. The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers lists 11 conditions that must be met before students return to school, barely even mentioning the children until they demand that schools close if even one student’s family member tests positive. These outlandish and impractical demands fly in the face of science.

A study of Fairfax County Public Schools, which have been mostly online since last March, found that “between the last academic year and this one, the percentage of middle school and high school students earning F’s in at least two classes jumped by 83 percent: from 6 percent to 11 percent.”

With each day that passes with schools closed, our children are victimized by the incompetence and near corruption of our politicians by the special interests.

School closures go far beyond just A’s or F’s. The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that nearly 45% of all children are either experiencing harm to their mental health or approaching the limit due to school closures.