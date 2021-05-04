Snyder: Let's get Virginia leading again

The Republican convention is right around the corner, and it’s our first step toward electing new leadership and making Virginia #1 in the nation again.

The eight years of Northam-McAuliffe rule have shuttered our economy, closed our schools, stripped our rights, and allowed special interests and social-engineering extremists to run our commonwealth. With days to go before this convention, I’m proposing new commonsense, conservative leadership.

Career politicians and the political retreads have worked overtime to destroy our commonwealth: Virginians have faced an outsized spike in unemployment, were hit with a gas tax increase – the largest in the nation – in the middle of a pandemic, and saw violence and lawlessness spiral out of control in our cities for the better half of the summer. And worst of all, the so-called leaders in Richmond are causing irreparable harm to our children by sealing our school doors with no rhyme, reason, or science backing their decision.