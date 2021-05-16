Song: Anti-Asian hate crimes surged

It is a kind of the same feeling of being under attack by an enemy, thereby prompting anger and hatred.

The enemies like those Russian and Chinese remain faceless and nameless. Since we didn’t know one Russian personally, we were able to hate those faceless Russians. People hate those nameless Chinese because they don’t know a Chinese’s name.

So, the nameless are called those Russians, those Asians, those blacks, those Hispanics, those Muslims, those gays, or those illegals. Hatred blinds people so they cannot see the faces and names of others.

I came to the United States from South Korea 11 years ago and lived in Atlanta for the first three years.

In this diverse city, I was often overwhelmed by the intensity of the tension and conflicts between different racial and cultural groups.

While the white population outnumbers any other ethnicity in rural areas, the urban population is well mixed. Because one racial or cultural group doesn’t dominate the other groups in number, the tensions between the groups are intense. People compete; someone wins, and others lose.