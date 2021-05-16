Song: Anti-Asian hate crimes surged

According to a new study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the largest U.S. cities and counties are up 164% since this time last year.
[1] New York City saw the largest increase in reported anti-Asian hate crimes, which is a 223% spike in early 2021 as incidents rose from 13 to 42 compared to the same time last year; followed by San Francisco with a 140% increase, and Los Angeles (80% increase).
Congress has worked to denounce and prevent attacks against Asian communities.
The Senate passed last month anti-discrimination legislation, which will now be taken up by the House of Representatives.
The FBI defines Hate Crimes in which the perpetrators act based on a bias against the victims’ race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or gender.
[2] In other words, a hate crime must include both a “crime” and “hate,” especially hate against others who are different from themselves.
However, this hatred against “others” is often blinded. In other words, the perpetrators target people whom they cannot put faces on. Hate Crimes is “blinded” because the haters actually don’t know whom they hate, except the fact that the targets are not “one of us.”
When the perpetrator stepped into the Emanuel African American church in Charleston to kill “blacks,” he didn’t know personally any of the African Americans there.
When the perpetrator appeared at the nightclub in Orlando, he intended to kill “any gays.”
The perpetrator of Atlanta Spas didn’t know any names of the Asian women he killed: “Blinded Hate.”
Hatred blinded them just as the scripture says, “Anyone who hates others is in the darkness, and … the darkness has blinded them.” (1 John 2:11)
Hatred can blind not only a perpetrator but also a society.
During the cold war era, Americans hated the “Russians.”
These days, some people hate the “Chinese.”
When a nation threatens our nation’s security, we define it as an enemy. A justification is easily given to hate “our” enemy.
The same dynamic happens within a nation. A group of people hates another group because the other group threatens “us.”
We feel insecure because of the other group’s increased numbers and power, especially when our group used to hold hegemony.
When the others take the positions that we used to keep, we feel lost. This sense of losing positions, power, or privilege makes the people of supremacy feel harmed.
It is a kind of the same feeling of being under attack by an enemy, thereby prompting anger and hatred.
The enemies like those Russian and Chinese remain faceless and nameless. Since we didn’t know one Russian personally, we were able to hate those faceless Russians. People hate those nameless Chinese because they don’t know a Chinese’s name.
So, the nameless are called those Russians, those Asians, those blacks, those Hispanics, those Muslims, those gays, or those illegals. Hatred blinds people so they cannot see the faces and names of others.
I came to the United States from South Korea 11 years ago and lived in Atlanta for the first three years.
In this diverse city, I was often overwhelmed by the intensity of the tension and conflicts between different racial and cultural groups.
While the white population outnumbers any other ethnicity in rural areas, the urban population is well mixed. Because one racial or cultural group doesn’t dominate the other groups in number, the tensions between the groups are intense. People compete; someone wins, and others lose.
In facing life frustrations, people tend to believe “I” lost my job because of “the others”; “we” are losing power and positions because of “them”; “they” threaten “our” security.
These false beliefs divide people into us and them although we all are fellow citizens. The misconceptions cause many people to dislike those who are different from themselves.
Although we are supposed to build up a community together, those who are blinded by anger and hatred cannot see their neighbors’ faces and learn their names.
In order to cast out the darkness of the blinded hate, it is imperative to bring light, which can come from hospitality, friendship, and love: “Anyone who loves others lives in the light.” (1 John 2:10)
Let us make friends with others. Tenderly see the eyes of those who are different from you. Learn their faces and names.
Once we know the faces and names, “they” become “our friends.” When we choose to love instead of hatred, the light will shine between us.
Song is pastor of Red Valley United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. He came to the United States from South Korea in 2010 and graduated from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.