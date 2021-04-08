Song: Death penalty takes away God's given chance

This verse would lead Christians to believe that the Bible unambiguously demands the death penalty for murder. However, we remember God did not sentence to death the first murderer Cain who killed his own brother. Ironically, God put a mark on his forehead to protect him from execution.

The Old Testament law demanded capital punishment for the woman (woman only) caught in the act of adultery, but Jesus reminded her accusers of their own sins in writing something on the ground.

Jesus said to her, “I don’t condemn you. Go now and leave your life of sin.” (John 8) She was forgiven, and an opportunity for a new beginning was offered instead of her life being ended by a death sentence.

Virginia has finally discarded the death penalty. However, twenty-seven other states and the federal government still have it on the books, though a dozen of those states haven’t executed anyone in more than a decade. There is no evidence that capital punishment deters murder; in fact, murder rates are lower in states that have abolished capital punishment.

Moreover, we Christians believe that God made humans in the image of God. All of us share in God’s image, even those with moral failings. Human life is sacred. We do not show respect for human life by taking the life of the murderer — rather in doing so, we cheapen it.

Moreover, as Jesus showed us the example of forgiveness on the cross, God always forgives us and gives us a second chance. Do we humans have a right to take away that God’s given chance?

Song is pastor of Red Valley United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. If you are interested in discussing issues and topics related to social holiness/justice you can join a monthly Zoom group. Email journeywithgod0802@gmail.com