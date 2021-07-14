Song: Seeing our own bias

‘I have come into this world, so that the blind will see.”
The offended said, “What? Are we blind?”
He answered, “Now that you claim you can see, your guilt remains.” (John 9:41)
I had claimed that I could see until the other day when I got a call back from a pastor at a neighboring church. I wanted to do something together with this African American church for the sake of our community.
I knew no one at this church so I googled the phone number, called, and left a message. When I got a call back from a lady, it took me three seconds to realize that I was speaking to the pastor of the church.
I hadn’t expected a woman as the pastor of the neighboring church. Shame on me! I thought I could see because my supervising pastor and bishop were women.
The second confession about my gender bias comes from my recent dental appointment. When my new dentist came in, I was, deep down, a little bit surprised. She was my new dentist.
I am ashamed to make these confessions since I am the son of a working mom, the husband of a wife with her own profession, and the dad to a daughter who will have her own career one day. I thought that I was an unbiased man who could see.
So, my guilt remained. Shame on me! In sharing this, I hope to alert us all to a keener awareness of our prejudices not only about gender but also about race, ethnicity, appearance, and so on.
“Are you a pastor?” She asked me again.
I was an associate pastor at a good size church. One time when the church had a community event, I was mingling with people before the event.
As I introduced myself as a pastor, a lady asked me back, “Are you a pastor?”
“Yes, I am serving this church as a pastor.”
“Are you a pastor of this church?”
I felt she asked again because the church was too big for me. So, “Ah, I am an associate pastor.”
She asked me one more time, “Are you a pastor of this church?”
At this point, I couldn’t think why we were continuing this riddle-like conversation other than I was the only Asian American there.
“Yes…”
One church member who overheard our conversation saved me from the awkwardness, “Yes, he is our good pastor.” I was thankful for the compliment. At the same time, however, I was sad because it became obvious why it took so long for me to be accepted as a pastor.
This story doesn’t count as one of many discriminations that I have experienced as a person of color, but it shows us a subtle bias we have about race or ethnicity.
When I share about social disparities, I often hear people say “I don’t see the color of people’s skin. We all are the same.” I admire the openness and fairness of their intent in that statement. I know they express their agreement with my remark.
Indeed, we are the same human beings who are created in dignity, and yet when I hear “we all are the same,” I am worried about another type of blindness such as “color blindness.”
I was born and raised without worrying about what to eat say. How can I say I understand the illegal laborers who are waiting from early morning to be picked up to do something to bring food to their family’s tables?
People who have experienced slavery, segregation, or racial injustice cannot have the same perspective as others who don’t share those experiences. Who will understand their wound, bitterness, or anger?
A glass ceiling in a society can be seen only to those who have been banged, hurt, and despaired by it. If we say “we all are the same” without recognizing the different experiences from the social disparities, we are blinded too. So, our guilt remains.
The key is to see. See all people in their same dignity and different beauty: gender, race, or ability/disability. When we really “see” them, we are able to understand and empathize with them. Moreover, let us see the prejudice we have. We all have bias, explicit or implicit.
Because we all fall short of God’s glory, we will not be exempt from human bias and social inequality. (Romans 3:23) Once we see them, however, we can decide not to let them determine how we think, respond, and treat others. Once we see, we can make our efforts to drive out the blindness.
On the other hand, when we don’t recognize that they are there in saying, “I am not biased. I don’t have a prejudice about gender, race, or anything. We all are treated equally,” we admit that we are blinded. So, our guilt remains.
I hope that we all see one another in our same dignity and in our differences. I pray that we all become more sensitive to our own biases and correct them instead of letting them rule our perspective. What are your biases? Do you see them?
The Rev. Jae Song is pastor of Red Valley United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. He came to the United States from South Korea in 2010 and graduated from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.