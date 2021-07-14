Song: Seeing our own bias

When I share about social disparities, I often hear people say “I don’t see the color of people’s skin. We all are the same.” I admire the openness and fairness of their intent in that statement. I know they express their agreement with my remark.

Indeed, we are the same human beings who are created in dignity, and yet when I hear “we all are the same,” I am worried about another type of blindness such as “color blindness.”

I was born and raised without worrying about what to eat say. How can I say I understand the illegal laborers who are waiting from early morning to be picked up to do something to bring food to their family’s tables?

People who have experienced slavery, segregation, or racial injustice cannot have the same perspective as others who don’t share those experiences. Who will understand their wound, bitterness, or anger?

A glass ceiling in a society can be seen only to those who have been banged, hurt, and despaired by it. If we say “we all are the same” without recognizing the different experiences from the social disparities, we are blinded too. So, our guilt remains.