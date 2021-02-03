Southwest legislators: Gubernatorial candidates should pledge to debate in SWVA

• We now live in a globalization age mediated by the Internet. How would your administration address the lack of high-speed access in rural and mountainous areas and the resulting digital divide that isolates many Southwest Virginians? More cellphone towers, underground cables, satellite access, unused radio spectrum? Who would pay for any of this? At what point would population/topography ratios make any such efforts financially unrealistic?

• Public surveys indicate abundant support for the revivification and reuse of industrial railway as affordable, high-speed passenger transportation for personal, business, and tourism travel. Some, however, believe the benefit, which is presumably most concentrated in Western Virginia, is not worth the considerable funding requirements needed to undertake the project. What would you do as Governor regarding the prospect of passenger rail across The Commonwealth, and how, if at all, would you prioritize related funding needs?

• The drug crisis in Southwest Virginia is not new, and yet, many good-intentioned responses to this crisis have failed. Do you have anything to say that has not already been said? Specifically, what more, if anything, can be done and what exactly would you as Governor plan to do?