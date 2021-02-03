Southwest legislators: Gubernatorial candidates should pledge to debate in SWVA

The Editorial Board of the Roanoke Times recently advocated for a 2021 gubernatorial debate in Southwest Virginia. The editorial pointed out that very few such debates have taken place in this oft-neglected corner of the commonwealth. We agree and offer this additional reason why there should be a debate in this region and, in particular, at its only law school.
Modern political candidate debates often serve as a platform for the candidates to repeat predictable riffs carefully crafted to reach their core constituencies. In our polarized political culture, broadly worded questions (such as, “How would you improve the economy?”) sometimes produce equally vacuous answers (“By supporting small businesses” or “by protecting the American worker”). Heavily reliant on focus-groups, candidates script ambiguous answers to the most frequently asked ambiguous questions — and that, regrettably, passes as a “debate.”
The nuanced public policy issues in Southwest Virginia would not easily fit this norm. Our problems defy easy answers and would quickly unmask a candidate who cannot offer thoughtful and studied answers. As a result, a debate in Southwest Virginia, if conducted properly, would be more of a stress test than a pep rally for the candidates. Consider just these few questions:
• The steam coal industry appears to be dying while the metallurgical coal industry seems to have a promising future. How can a Virginia governor soften the blow to Southwest Virginia of a steep decline of one sector of the coal industry while promoting the expansion of another sector?
• We now live in a globalization age mediated by the Internet. How would your administration address the lack of high-speed access in rural and mountainous areas and the resulting digital divide that isolates many Southwest Virginians? More cellphone towers, underground cables, satellite access, unused radio spectrum? Who would pay for any of this? At what point would population/topography ratios make any such efforts financially unrealistic?
• Public surveys indicate abundant support for the revivification and reuse of industrial railway as affordable, high-speed passenger transportation for personal, business, and tourism travel. Some, however, believe the benefit, which is presumably most concentrated in Western Virginia, is not worth the considerable funding requirements needed to undertake the project. What would you do as Governor regarding the prospect of passenger rail across The Commonwealth, and how, if at all, would you prioritize related funding needs?
• The drug crisis in Southwest Virginia is not new, and yet, many good-intentioned responses to this crisis have failed. Do you have anything to say that has not already been said? Specifically, what more, if anything, can be done and what exactly would you as Governor plan to do?
• Southwest Virginia has several rural localities designated by federal law as “persistent poverty” regions. It is ironic that many impoverished urban areas in Virginia likewise suffer from persistent economic distress. Are there common denominators that explain this similar condition in dissimilar contexts? What are they, and how specifically would you or your administration seek to alleviate this intergenerational poverty?
These are just a few SWVA-centric questions that would draw the candidates out of their comfort zones and give them an opportunity to answer highly nuanced questions with a coherent philosophy of governance.
Hard questions, thoughtful answers. That is what a gubernatorial debate in Southwest Virginia, we hope, would look like.
The writers are all state legislators from Southwest Virginia.