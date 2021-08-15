Spencer: Attacks on Scott are baseless

I was dismayed to see Laurence Hammack [news article, “2 advance for judgeship,” Aug. 10] give so much prominence to the recommendation of the Virginia Women Attorney’s Association in his article reporting on the contenders for the judgeship in the Western District of Virginia.

The VWAA’s questioning of Juval Scott’s temperament was a baseless smear that should not have received such amplification by your paper.

I find it troubling that the VWAA saw fit to question the temperament of the only two Black women candidates in the pool and did not raise the temperament issue with respect to any of the other candidates.

The VWAA’s characterization of Ms. Scott is not only baseless, but it is unfair and does not represent the consummate legal professional that Ms. Scott is.

Further, such descriptions are an all-too-often means of describing professional Black women who do not comport themselves with the subservient or submissive demeanor that many inappropriately expect of them.

Additionally, as a strong and effective advocate for criminal defendants in the Western District, Ms. Scott is expected and obligated to be a zealous and vocal advocate for the interests of the criminally accused, something that not everyone will like.