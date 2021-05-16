Stackhouse: Keeping veterans safe, healthy is our continuing mission

It’s been more than 15 months since our nation began its fight against COVID-19. The burdens and responsibilities of the pandemic have strained organizations, families, and each of us in very personal ways, but we are closing the gap with increased vaccinations and by continuing the measures that have helped us for the last year.

At the Salem VA Health Care System, we’ve provided more than 21,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and nationwide, the VA has distributed vaccine to more than 2.3 million Veterans. For people like Army Veteran Antonius Dillard, he got the vaccine because he wanted to hug his daughter again. He also had the virus in late 2020 and said, “I’d hate for my worst enemy to go through it.” Others like Navy Veteran Colleen Russell, “decided to get my COVID vaccination mostly because I don’t want to get COVID.”