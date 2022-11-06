Stallings: Funding for public education should not be diverted to charter schools

In May, Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a report, “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students.”

On Aug. 27, led by its Education Issue Group, the Montgomery County Dialogue on Race convened over 150 local community group members to examine and critique this problematic document. Because of the issues raised by the community members during the Aug. 27 meeting it became clear that we needed to continue examining into more detail the issues raised from the governor’s document in the community gathering. Many participants considered the document vague and needing operational statements. The titles of the principles in the governor’s plan were clear. But some of the governor’s policies seemed to contradict the principles stated in the document.

As a result, the Dialogue on Race members developed a response to six of the Virginia Department of Education principles. On Oct. 14, Dialogue on Race held a community briefing on public education at the Historic Hill School in Christiansburg titled “Uncloaking the Governor’s Report” to share its report with the community. This was followed by seven Dialogue on Race participants sharing the response with the Montgomery County School Board members on Oct. 18 at one of their two monthly meetings.

In the late 1990s, during my doctorate school leaders program in the school of education at Virginia Tech, we researched many education topics. The topic of charter schools was one of the topics studied. My conclusion at that time was scarce public funds should not be used to support charter schools. The fact that such schools might deny admission to students based on race and disability was alarming then and still is to this day 25 years later.

Let’s consider also that there is a current call out of Richmond for more school choice. The key word here is choice, which usually means choice outside public schools and using public education money for vouchers to pay tuition to private schools and for state funding of charter schools. Shifting sorely needed funds from the public education budget to private enterprises is seen as a huge concern. Adequate funding does not exist now, and it is alarming that we could lose needed funding for our local public schools.

As chair of the Montgomery County Dialogue on Race Education Issue Group, I do understand the concern of the pandemic’s academic impact on our local, state, national and world-wide student populations. And as included in our response, our Dialogue on Race members believe in accountability. We also understand that testing data can play an important role in assessing students so that help can be provided by informed educators in our schools. However, my personal perspective is that our Montgomery County Public Schools educators will continue to address such academic concerns. They will use the resources they have to address such concerns with the strong commitment to equity as stated in the division’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan.

I ask that you take time to read the Dialogue on Race response to the Governor’s report that can be found on The Community Group website at https://thecommunitygroup.org. Be informed and then join us by standing up and speaking up for public education.