Steely: Celebrating the Nutrition Heroes in Our Community

We know that hunger is a solvable problem. School nutrition programs are an important part of the solution.

Flexibilities and special accommodations provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture early in the pandemic (which have since been extended through the 2021-2022 school year) are helping nutrition teams break down barriers and serve more meals than otherwise would have been possible.

For example, the child nutrition waivers make it possible for schools and organizations to package multiple meals for parents to pick up for the week or for meals to be dropped off at a child’s home. For working parents or caregivers without transportation, this is making meals more accessible – something we’ve long advocated for. It’s our hope that the programs and policies proven successful during this pandemic will be made permanent, making meals more accessible to kids for years to come.

I hear the stories of innovation all the time through my role as associate director of the No Kid Hungry Virginia campaign.

In March, on the one-year mark of our schools pivoting to remote learning, we hosted a virtual townhall with school leaders from Cumberland County, Fairfax County and the city of Chesapeake to discuss how different divisions stepped up to serve families during the pandemic.