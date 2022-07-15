Steely: Connecting more Virginia kids with summer and school meals

Families can find free meals in their communities for kids this summer by texting the words “FOOD” or “COMIDA” 304-304. It’s a phone number you should save and send to others. You’ll receive a list of nearby meal sites that are staffed by kind, trusted and compassionate teams committed to feeding their communities.

Summer is historically one of the hungriest times of year for many children. When schools close, students no longer get the school meals like breakfast and lunch that they depend on.

This summer we’re especially worried about the 600,000 youth in Virginia who typically rely on free and reduced-price meals during the school year, particularly as various pandemic-area safety nets end and worsening inflation continues to significantly burden many families.

For example, families facing reduced incomes or navigating increased expenses lost the ability to apply for rent relief last month when the Virginia Rent Relief program stopped accepting applications. The program, which distributed more than $745 million in aid for rental assistance over the last two years, is ending as apartment prices across the country increase by 20% according to some estimates. Meanwhile, rising grocery prices are up nearly 12% and record-level gas prices are putting tremendous strain on family budgets.

While there are many challenges ahead, families can trust and rely on free summer meal sites in their communities. The meals are available at no cost to kids and teens 18 and under. No registration, application or ID is required.

Sites may look a little different this year depending on where you live, but teams will be working to create safe and welcoming environments for students.

As districts serve summer meals, nutrition teams are planning menus for the upcoming school year. New actions at the federal and state level will make their jobs easier.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act into law at the end of June. The legislation will give schools and community organizations more of the tools and financial resources they need to continue feeding children through summer 2022 and the 2022-2023 school year.

The federal support is coming at a critical time for nutrition teams. Currently, 92% of school districts nationwide cite trouble sourcing the food they need due to ongoing delivery disruptions and nearly 75% report staffing challenges. The Keep Kids Fed Act gives teams the opportunity to be creative when faced with supply issues — substituting carrots when leafy greens are not available, for example — and increases meal reimbursement rates for schools and meal program operators.

While federal lawmakers eliminated a provision in the Keep Kids Fed Act that would’ve extended free meals to kids who qualified for reduced-price meals, funding in our new state budget will make free meals a reality for reduced-priced students in Virginia.

The funding will help approximately 64,500 more kids access free meals.

Typically, children from families with incomes between 130%-185% of the federal poverty level ($29,000-$43,000 annually for a family of three) would pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch under the reduced-price model. Thanks to the budget allocation, a family with two children will save about $250 a school year on meals — it’s a huge relief for working parents and caregivers navigating higher living expenses. The change also eliminates the administration and financial burden on school nutrition staff to collect unpaid meal debt from reduced-price-eligible students.

In divisions that do not participate in the Community Eligibility Provision — a program that some schools and divisions use to serve free meals to all students — families will need to return to filling out household applications to determine if they qualify for free meals. School nutrition departments will share more information closer to the school year. Even if your family utilized free meals during the last two years, it’s important you submit a new application when school begins. If you have any questions, your school nutrition department would love to help you.

The new state budget is a huge win for child food security. We know school meals are critical to supporting our children’s academic outcomes and well-being. I applaud Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s lawmakers for supporting this important budget provision. It’s a change we should all be proud of.

You can add to Virginia’s momentum. Help make sure families know about summer meals in their communities today.

Talk about the texting line on your social media accounts. Send the number to friends and family.

Together, we all must ensure no child goes hungry in Virginia.