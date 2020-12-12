Stephenson: Do you care for others as much as yourself?

On Dec. 7, our country experienced the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. The next day, the United States formally entered World War II. Over the next four years, 291,557 Americans died in combat – many of whom lie beneath precise rows of stark white crosses in the national cemeteries in Arlington and above the beaches of Normandy.
No one (other than, perhaps, a handful on the lunatic fringe) believed that the attack on Pearl Harbor or the Nazi occupation of Europe was a hoax, or that combat casualties were inflated – especially not the Gold Star families who had lost a loved one. People accepted that the very existence of the free world was at grave risk, and they responded in kind, pulling together to conserve butter, sugar, meat, coffee, nylon, rubber and gasoline. Everyone felt the impact of the war effort in their daily lives.
This week, the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the U.S. will eclipse the number of WWII combat deaths – and in just nine months!—a development that we should all find shocking. But many don’t, perhaps because they haven’t been affected personally. As Joseph Stalin cynically observed, “The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic…”
As a front-line healthcare worker, I’m disappointed that so many members of the community still don’t take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and resist the adoption of basic public health strategies (such as social distancing and mask wearing), whose efficacy were proven in the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918. It’s unfortunate that resistance to mask wearing, as in 1918, has been turned into a political statement. Last week’s meeting of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, for instance, was especially disappointing in that photos of the event show dozens of attendees packed into a smallish auditorium, sitting well inside 6 feet of each other and mostly without masks. While I sympathize with their support of a resolution affirming the unrestricted right of free assembly as guaranteed by the First Amendment, from a public health standpoint, I question the wisdom of packing into a confined indoor space for an extended period without wearing a mask in order to prove a point.
Unlike 1918, there is now ample scientific data to support mask wearing as a means of curbing viral transmission and limited evidence that a mask confers some protection upon the wearer as well. And the constitutionality of restricting some personal freedoms for the benefit of society as a whole is not in question. For instance, I’m not at liberty to pound down a six-pack and then go joyriding down Interstate 81 at 90 mph. Some regulations that invade one’s personal space are also lawful, despite the fact that they confer little or no benefit to society at large: seat-belt enforcement laws are legal in all 50 states.
It all comes down to community and altruism: will you accept a minor personal inconvenience to help keep the other members of your community safe from disease? Do you have as much regard for the welfare of others as that of yourself?
The virus is an opportunistic, coldly emotionless fragment of mRNA. It does not care if you’re white or black, young or old, liberal or conservative, or how you voted in the recent presidential election. All it cares about is if you’re a vulnerable target in which it can replicate and then propagate to the next unsuspecting person. We may be tired of COVID-19, but the coronavirus is a long way from being tired of us. The cavalry is on its way in the form of a vaccine, but it unfortunately won’t arrive until late spring or summer for most people. Until then, all we can do is to personally adopt sound public health principles: avoid gathering inside, especially in large groups for extended periods, and wear a mask when around other people outside your home family bubble. So, don’t be foolish and don’t be a victim. Leave the constitutional arguments up to the politicians, lawyers and judges. And wear a mask.
Stephenson is a general surgeon and surgical oncologist practicing in the New River Valley since 2002.
