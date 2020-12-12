Stephenson: Do you care for others as much as yourself?

Unlike 1918, there is now ample scientific data to support mask wearing as a means of curbing viral transmission and limited evidence that a mask confers some protection upon the wearer as well. And the constitutionality of restricting some personal freedoms for the benefit of society as a whole is not in question. For instance, I’m not at liberty to pound down a six-pack and then go joyriding down Interstate 81 at 90 mph. Some regulations that invade one’s personal space are also lawful, despite the fact that they confer little or no benefit to society at large: seat-belt enforcement laws are legal in all 50 states.

It all comes down to community and altruism: will you accept a minor personal inconvenience to help keep the other members of your community safe from disease? Do you have as much regard for the welfare of others as that of yourself?

The virus is an opportunistic, coldly emotionless fragment of mRNA. It does not care if you’re white or black, young or old, liberal or conservative, or how you voted in the recent presidential election. All it cares about is if you’re a vulnerable target in which it can replicate and then propagate to the next unsuspecting person. We may be tired of COVID-19, but the coronavirus is a long way from being tired of us. The cavalry is on its way in the form of a vaccine, but it unfortunately won’t arrive until late spring or summer for most people. Until then, all we can do is to personally adopt sound public health principles: avoid gathering inside, especially in large groups for extended periods, and wear a mask when around other people outside your home family bubble. So, don’t be foolish and don’t be a victim. Leave the constitutional arguments up to the politicians, lawyers and judges. And wear a mask.

Stephenson is a general surgeon and surgical oncologist practicing in the New River Valley since 2002.