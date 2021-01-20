Stevens: Salem's connection to Charley Pride

In Memphis, he was one of the youngest and smallest men in camp, as 60-plus players tried to earn one of just 21 uniforms. LeGrande, 17 at the time, would make the team and become a battery mate of Pride, who was returning to the Red Sox roster after a stint in the Army.

LeGrande often sat in the seat right in front of Pride on road trips and admits that he and the other Memphis players were not big fans of Charley’s taste in music.

“He used to sing that country and western stuff on the team bus, and we didn’t want to hear that mess back then,” said LeGrande. “We kept the bus radio on a Black station out of Gallatin, Tennessee, that played the blues, and we used to love it when Charley would imitate Eddie Jones.”

Jones was better known as Guitar Slim and Pride earned the admiration of his teammates with his version of Slim’s soulful hit, “The Things That I Used to Do.” But when his career on the diamond ended, Pride opted to take the road less traveled into the all-white world of country music.

When the “Pride of Sledge, Mississippi” made his Salem Civic Center debut as an opening act in the late 1960s, LeGrande was retired from baseball and working at the GE plant just down the street from the arena.