Stevens: Steve Yost -- Salem's Southern gentleman

This time of year, the fictitious George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” usually has exclusive rights to the claim of being the richest man in town.
But this December, Steve Yost is giving him a run for his money.
After 39 years of distinguished service to the citizens of Salem, as the city attorney for both local government and the school division, Yost is retiring at the end of the year.
“I am the luckiest guy in the world because I have dealt with first-rate folks who were in it for all the right reasons,” says Yost. “They loved their community and they not only wanted to do well, but also do better. So, for me, the real highlight of my career is the people.”
Those people include all four superintendents in the school division’s history and no less than five city managers.
“I go back to Bill Paxton, who was city manager when I was appointed in 1981 and my relationship with every city manager and superintendent since then has been outstanding,” says Yost. “They have been capable and delightful to work with from my point of view.”
Yost began working for the city in October of 1981 when he replaced the legendary Sagan Kime, who was Salem’s city attorney from 1926-1981. Kime was 87 when he retired as city attorney, although he practiced law until he died a year later.
“Steve’s personality made him well-suited for the job,” says Randy Smith, Salem city manager from 1987-2000. “He was a true gentleman and very respectful of others, even when they had differing opinions and weren’t so respectful themselves.”
Throughout Yost’s nearly four decades of service, most of the elected and appointed officials he has worked with have been independent in their thinking and their party affiliations.
“I have really never seen the role of politics manifest itself with council members in meetings or conversations I have had with them,” says Yost. “If there is a difference of opinion, it is a question of what you think is best for the city, not something based on what political party you may be associated with. When that is your focus, you can have honest and differing opinions.”
“He is level-headed and big-hearted, and my favorite Steve Yost quote is ‘reasonable people sometimes disagree,’” says Lisa Garst, Salem city councilwoman from 2008-2015. “It was a gracious way to acknowledge all of the voices in a heated discussion, while moving things forward to a vote.”
“Steve is the most trustworthy and honest gentleman that I ever worked with,” says Forest Jones, Salem city manager from 2000-2008. “He was dedicated, hard-working, and he played an important role in the smooth operations of the city. Plus, he had the ability to keep me out of trouble all those years.”
Jones has the unique distinction of working with Yost on both the school and city sides. Each man played important roles when Salem made the decision to break away from Roanoke County and form its own school division in 1983.
“When the school board made the decision to go its own way, there was a large segment in Salem that did not think this could be accomplished,” says Yost. “Not only did we pull it off, but we became a recognized leader in the state.”
Yost also takes great pride in the fact that a Roanoke boy and Patrick Henry graduate was able to make such a successful go of it in Salem. After earning his law degree from the University of Richmond in 1975 and being admitted to the Virginia State Bar that same year, he soon found himself working for his former competitors.
“As a guy who grew up in Roanoke, played sports at Patrick Henry and had a real rivalry with Andrew Lewis, I was always welcomed here,” he says.
Like many individuals who are lucky enough to retire on their own terms, Yost, 70, knows the people and the relationships he forged over the years will be the things he misses the most.
“We could never properly thank Steve for everything he has done for this community and Salem City Council,” says Randy Foley, Salem mayor from 2008-2020. “His commitment and service for four decades are very much appreciated, and his presence will be missed. He has helped the council and the city navigate numerous complicated legal issues with thoroughness and aplomb. We all wish him health and happiness during the next chapter of his life.”