Stevens: Steve Yost -- Salem's Southern gentleman

Jones has the unique distinction of working with Yost on both the school and city sides. Each man played important roles when Salem made the decision to break away from Roanoke County and form its own school division in 1983.

“When the school board made the decision to go its own way, there was a large segment in Salem that did not think this could be accomplished,” says Yost. “Not only did we pull it off, but we became a recognized leader in the state.”

Yost also takes great pride in the fact that a Roanoke boy and Patrick Henry graduate was able to make such a successful go of it in Salem. After earning his law degree from the University of Richmond in 1975 and being admitted to the Virginia State Bar that same year, he soon found himself working for his former competitors.

“As a guy who grew up in Roanoke, played sports at Patrick Henry and had a real rivalry with Andrew Lewis, I was always welcomed here,” he says.

Like many individuals who are lucky enough to retire on their own terms, Yost, 70, knows the people and the relationships he forged over the years will be the things he misses the most.