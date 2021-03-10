Stiles: MVP and Mother Nature

Finally, definitive photographic proof of the catastrophic destruction the Mountain Valley Pipeline [MVP] has done to our land. This is a photo I took near Catawba Road in December 2020: (See photo 1)
Oh wait, that’s not the MVP pipeline right-of-way. It’s the pasture adjacent to the MVP pipeline right-of-way.
Here’s the pipeline just on the other side of the above tree line: (See photo 2).
And here’s the right-of-way on the other side of Catawba Road: (See photo 3).
So how could the pipeline look like the surrounding pasture land? Two words:
Mother Nature.
She heals her wounds quickly and efficiently. The clearing in this area began in August 2018: (See photo 4).
In less than two years it looked like this: (See photo 5).
If the so-called environmentalists had not delayed the construction schedule with tree sit-ins, chaining themselves to the heavy equipment, or through a continual succession of lawsuits whose only objective was to slow or stop the construction, the trenches would have been dug, the pipe sections laid and connected, the pipes buried, and the land restored. Mother Nature would have restored the landscape so it looks like any other right of way or pasture which the pipeline runs through.
The delays have caused the most harm to the people who have to live with the unfinished trenches and pipes along their farms and property.
But the delays stopped construction, the land laid bare, and because of that and the heavy rains there has been run off. If you look at the locations of ‘excessive’ run off – most of it happened when and where delays were forced by so-called environmentalists.
If these people really loved the land, they would have let construction follow a standard construction schedule and help Mother Nature run her course. The only evidence of the pipeline would be little plastic markers designating the right-of-way.
If project opponents would just get out of the way, the MVP could be finished in under six months. People in our community (Roanoke Gas has two taps), along the pipeline, and other areas could then get affordable energy to improve their lives and livelihoods, and Mother Nature would do her job.
Ken Stiles is a retired Federal employee living in Blacksburg who has a background in Russian energy strategies and international energy issues.