Stiles: MVP and Mother Nature

Finally, definitive photographic proof of the catastrophic destruction the Mountain Valley Pipeline [MVP] has done to our land. This is a photo I took near Catawba Road in December 2020: (See photo 1)

Oh wait, that’s not the MVP pipeline right-of-way. It’s the pasture adjacent to the MVP pipeline right-of-way.

Here’s the pipeline just on the other side of the above tree line: (See photo 2).

And here’s the right-of-way on the other side of Catawba Road: (See photo 3).

So how could the pipeline look like the surrounding pasture land? Two words:

Mother Nature.

She heals her wounds quickly and efficiently. The clearing in this area began in August 2018: (See photo 4).

In less than two years it looked like this: (See photo 5).