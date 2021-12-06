Stivachtis: The stakes for America in the Horn of Africa

The recent protest movements that impacted the transitions in Ethiopia and Sudan illustrate a demographic explosion in which an entire generation is coming of political age and questioning the credibility, legitimacy, and efficacy of their governments in meeting their aspirations for basic security and economic prosperity. This is set against the population estimates that project the Horn of Africa will grow by 44% in the next 15 years and by 87% in the next 30.

The Biden administration has strategic reasons for engaging in the Horn of Africa. Maintaining regional security and stability through political and economic reforms is paramount. However, the civil war in Ethiopia has been going on for quite some time the result being that the country is about to lose its American trade preferences because of the war. In addition, the Tigray issue has allowed China to indirectly involve itself in the Ethiopian civil war through the selling of weapons to the Ethiopian government which has the potential of increasing Beijing’s influence in the region. Meanwhile, in Sudan, military leaders staged a coup, which upended that country’s path to democracy. Yet, the Ethiopian-Sudanese border dispute adds to the increasing instability in the region and provides opportunities to external powers (i.e., China) to interfere in regional and domestic politics.

So, the main goal of the United States in the region is to create and maintain a stable Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia is playing its traditional leadership role and where the Sudanese people are able to achieve their aspirations for a democratic transition, which is the cornerstone of stability in Sudan. By doing so, Washington would minimize China’s involvement in the region. To this end, the dispatch of US military troops serves as a tool for stabilizing the region.

Yannis A. Stivachtis is professor of political science and Jean Monnet Chair at Virginia Tech. He currently serves as director of the Center for European Union, Transatlantic and Trans-European Space Studies (CEUTTSS) — A Jean Monnet Center of Excellence as well as director of the international studies Progr am. His research and teaching interests are related to security/strategic studies with particular emphasis on European security and transatlantic relations, US national security strategy, EU global strategy, and EU’s foreign, security, and defense policy.