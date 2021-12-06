Stivachtis: The stakes for America in the Horn of Africa

During the recent years, the geopolitical landscape in the Red Sea region has been fundamentally reshaped. The Horn of Africa is now an integral part of the Middle Eastern security complex, as well as the link among the security systems of the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, and the Mediterranean by virtue of the strategic importance of and competition for influence over the Red Sea region and the states that border and depend upon it for trade and transit.
Middle Eastern states are asserting themselves in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region is becoming increasingly militarized. As in the eastern Mediterranean, the export of Middle Eastern rivalries into the Horn of Africa — with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Egypt contesting Turkey and Qatar for dominance — is fueling instability and insecurity in an already fragile, volatile, and conflict-prone region. Moreover, China has decided to install a military base in Djibouti, which will provide Beijing with the ability to exercise control over events in this important strategic location, counter-balance the military presence of the United States in the region, and forge China’s capacity to control navigation and thus trade and transit in the Red Sea and Suez Canal.
At the same time, both Ethiopia and Sudan are navigating the most significant political transitions since the end of the Cold War in which the fundamental assumptions underlying each state’s political structure and governance model are being re-examined and challenged. The transitions in Ethiopia and Sudan have presented an opportunity to set the region on a transformative new trajectory toward reform and stability, yet they also carry a risk of state failure that, given these states’ combined population of more than 150 million, would send a tidal wave of instability across Africa and the Middle East.
The recent protest movements that impacted the transitions in Ethiopia and Sudan illustrate a demographic explosion in which an entire generation is coming of political age and questioning the credibility, legitimacy, and efficacy of their governments in meeting their aspirations for basic security and economic prosperity. This is set against the population estimates that project the Horn of Africa will grow by 44% in the next 15 years and by 87% in the next 30.
The Biden administration has strategic reasons for engaging in the Horn of Africa. Maintaining regional security and stability through political and economic reforms is paramount. However, the civil war in Ethiopia has been going on for quite some time the result being that the country is about to lose its American trade preferences because of the war. In addition, the Tigray issue has allowed China to indirectly involve itself in the Ethiopian civil war through the selling of weapons to the Ethiopian government which has the potential of increasing Beijing’s influence in the region. Meanwhile, in Sudan, military leaders staged a coup, which upended that country’s path to democracy. Yet, the Ethiopian-Sudanese border dispute adds to the increasing instability in the region and provides opportunities to external powers (i.e., China) to interfere in regional and domestic politics.
So, the main goal of the United States in the region is to create and maintain a stable Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia is playing its traditional leadership role and where the Sudanese people are able to achieve their aspirations for a democratic transition, which is the cornerstone of stability in Sudan. By doing so, Washington would minimize China’s involvement in the region. To this end, the dispatch of US military troops serves as a tool for stabilizing the region.
Yannis A. Stivachtis is professor of political science and Jean Monnet Chair at Virginia Tech. He currently serves as director of the Center for European Union, Transatlantic and Trans-European Space Studies (CEUTTSS) — A Jean Monnet Center of Excellence as well as director of the international studies Program. His research and teaching interests are related to security/strategic studies with particular emphasis on European security and transatlantic relations, US national security strategy, EU global strategy, and EU’s foreign, security, and defense policy.