Strickler: VMI report got it wrong

Will VMI work to implement some of the recommendations addressed in the report, certainly.

The Institute will be the good soldier it has always been.

However, to insinuate that VMI sweeps allegations of racial and gender offenses under the rug couldn’t be further from the truth.

General Peay (Superintendent 2003-2020) had a phrase he would often use before making final decisions—“I need to walk the parade ground.” What seems to have been lost in all of this is that hundreds of African American and female cadets were positively impacted by the leadership of General Peay.

His level of caring for them and each individual cadet far surpasses any I witnessed in my VMI career. I have no doubt that Major General Wins’ leadership will continue to make the citizens of our state proud of VMI.

The Barnes & Thornburg investigation found no Title IX or Title VI violations nor did it find ongoing institutional racism.

Among other positive revelations, it did find that retention rates at VMI for students of color and for women were higher than those of other Virginia institutions of higher education.

Jeff Shapiro (Richmond Times-Dispatch), in his column, “Bloodied, VMI lives to march another day” may have said it best, “Though it clearly is an exercise in motivation by humiliation, the report is an opportunity for VMI to reinvent itself with the full knowledge that those who spent nearly a half-year uncovering what the school does wrong also discovered what it does right.” Perhaps, VMI’s egalitarian system of education continues to be the shining model it has always been.

Strickler, a 1971 VMI graduate, had a 38 year career at VMI (to include nine as public relations director). The last twelve were as executive assistant to the Superintendent, with two key responsibilities involving cadet disciplinary suspensions and dismissals and liaison to the Appeals Committee of the Board of Visitors for honor court dismissals. Politically, he considers himself a moderate Democrat, who campaigned for and lead an effort of VMI alumni in support of Gov. Northam’s election in 2017.