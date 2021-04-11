Strom: A dangerous approach to security

Like most Americans, I was disgusted by the riots that took place on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill. The violence and the destruction of public and private property is a crime, and as such those responsible should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
As a result, the initial deployment of 25 thousand National Guard and vetting thereof by the FBI regarding their political and private affiliations is of great concern.
To be clear, prior to commission or enlistment into the armed services, ALL members must swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United Sates against all enemies foreign and domestic and to obey the orders of the president and orders of the officers appointed over them. So why did the FBI interview these same citizen soldiers without cause and who authorized it?
After completion of the FBI’s investigation, two Ohio National Guard troops were removed citing “Extremist Views” while 12 others were removed for various reasons without a full explanation as to why, this according to Stephanie Beougher, spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard (Cleveland.Com).
Some quick math shows that the percentage of those soldiers who were removed equates to .0048. Hardly a serious threat given the fact that those supposed “problem aoldiers” would be surrounded by thousands of other non-problem soldiers whose political thoughts were more aligned with those asking the questions.
In response to the FBI’s findings within our military, Congress has now decided to erect a 7-foot high fence complete with razor measuring almost 4 miles in length at cost of $1.2 million dollars per week with a projected total of 19 million through the end of March 2021. But according to an article published in the Washington Post, March 15th, 2021, there was “No Credible Threat.” House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett states parts of the fence will begin to come down but as of this writing, 5,000 Guard Troops still remain along with the fence.
In an attempt to learn what went wrong on Jan. 6, hearings were held on Capitol Hill regarding known “Intelligence Threats,” who had received them and what plan of action was taken. Instead of getting answers to these relevant questions, members of the FBI, Capitol police and others reverted to pointing fingers, each claiming the Intelligence was passed on to the appropriate authority.
On April 2nd, 2021, an attempted breach at the gates of the Capitol building by the suspect (now deceased) Noah Green resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer and one injured. Within hours of investigation, members of law enforcement stated that event was not linked to “Domestic Terrorism” and also that Mr. Green was “Not Known by the DOJ”. Similarly, the bombing in Nashville was also deemed not an act of domestic terrorism by the FBI with the investigation concluded in just days after the event.
As someone who served 20+ years in the NYPD’s Intelligence Division, I’m very familiar with conducting counter-terrorism investigations and the intelligence cycle of “Emerging Threats.” To conclude any investigation involving a potential act of domestic terrorism where disturbing evidence regarding the perpetrator’s prior law enforcement contacts, background and affiliations exists in a matter of hours, is more than disconcerting, it’s dangerous.
Strom, is a U.S. Marine veteran, a former New York Police Department Intelligence Sergeant, author of: “Brooklyn to Baghdad: An NYPD Intelligence Cop fights Terror in Iraq.” He lives in Roanoke County.