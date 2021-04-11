Strom: A dangerous approach to security

Like most Americans, I was disgusted by the riots that took place on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill. The violence and the destruction of public and private property is a crime, and as such those responsible should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

As a result, the initial deployment of 25 thousand National Guard and vetting thereof by the FBI regarding their political and private affiliations is of great concern.

To be clear, prior to commission or enlistment into the armed services, ALL members must swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United Sates against all enemies foreign and domestic and to obey the orders of the president and orders of the officers appointed over them. So why did the FBI interview these same citizen soldiers without cause and who authorized it?

After completion of the FBI’s investigation, two Ohio National Guard troops were removed citing “Extremist Views” while 12 others were removed for various reasons without a full explanation as to why, this according to Stephanie Beougher, spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard (Cleveland.Com).