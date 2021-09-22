Strom: Accountability for the 13 fallen in Afghanistan

On Aug. 26, 2021, a suicide bomber killed 13 of our bravest men and women while conducting evacuations of American citizens and Afghan nationals at the Kabul airport. As part of the evacuation plan, members of the Taliban were providing security at various checkpoints around the airport verifying who in their assessment, had justification and passports to proceed.
Many have questioned President Biden regarding the security plan and the enlistment of the Taliban as part of the security apparatus. In a press conference, President Biden said his evacuation plan was thoroughly vetted and implemented by both members of the intelligence and military community.
Additionally, President Biden has touted that the evacuation has been a success, touting numbers and metrics of people and flights out of Kabul while admittedly not knowing the actual count of Americans left behind.
But where is the accountability for this foreseeable, preventable and tragic loss of our 13 beautiful young Marines, soldiers and sailors? Where is the leadership from anyone who should have advised the president that the use of the Taliban, a known terror group whom we’ve been fighting for more than 20 years (and which allowed for the planning of the 9/11 attacks), was not a good idea? Why wasn’t the Afghan army, the same army we had been training, supplying military equipment, where U.S. military commanders gave rave reviews about their competency and effectiveness for more than 20 years, not manning the security checkpoints in and around Kabul airport? And why were there not multiple security checkpoints pushed out further from the airport, a standard and proven security protocol not implemented?
The incessant drumbeat and continual gaslighting out of Washington, D.C., that “systemic racism” exists within our police departments while simultaneously ridding “White Supremacist” and mandating “critical race theory” training for our military is not only reprehensible but greatly damages our police the combat readiness of our military.
In a video, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller asks many of the same questions, specifically as it relates to leadership and accountability from the highest ranking members of the military. Lt. Col. Scheller candidly says that his career of 17 years will most likely not survive with the release of his video but felt compelled to speak out against those in leadership positions who failed our bravest men and women. Lt. Col Scheller resigned the following day.
Whether you agree or not with Lt. Col. Scheller’s decision to break military protocol and go public with his assessment is a separate issue.
Unlike the cadre of generals in Washington who exist without any evidence of a spine, Lt. Col. Scheller showed true leadership and graciously accepted responsibility for his actions. More importantly Lt. Col. Scheller spoke for his fallen brothers and sisters, a true demonstration of leadership and a warrior’s ethos.
In order to get answers to these and many other important questions, Congress needs to convene a special investigation and if necessary, subpoena those who signed off on this disaster of a “Plan.”
As someone who honorably served four years in the Marine Corps and 20 years in the New York Police Department, I can think of no one better to be called as a witness and finder of fact than Lt. Col. Scheller.
Christopher Strom of Roanoke is a former U.S. Marine, and retired NYPD intelligence officer and author of “Brooklyn to Baghdad: An NYPD Cop Fights Terror in Iraq”