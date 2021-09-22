Strom: Accountability for the 13 fallen in Afghanistan

On Aug. 26, 2021, a suicide bomber killed 13 of our bravest men and women while conducting evacuations of American citizens and Afghan nationals at the Kabul airport. As part of the evacuation plan, members of the Taliban were providing security at various checkpoints around the airport verifying who in their assessment, had justification and passports to proceed.

Many have questioned President Biden regarding the security plan and the enlistment of the Taliban as part of the security apparatus. In a press conference, President Biden said his evacuation plan was thoroughly vetted and implemented by both members of the intelligence and military community.

But where is the accountability for this foreseeable, preventable and tragic loss of our 13 beautiful young Marines, soldiers and sailors? Where is the leadership from anyone who should have advised the president that the use of the Taliban, a known terror group whom we’ve been fighting for more than 20 years (and which allowed for the planning of the 9/11 attacks), was not a good idea? Why wasn’t the Afghan army, the same army we had been training, supplying military equipment, where U.S. military commanders gave rave reviews about their competency and effectiveness for more than 20 years, not manning the security checkpoints in and around Kabul airport? And why were there not multiple security checkpoints pushed out further from the airport, a standard and proven security protocol not implemented?