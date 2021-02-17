Strong: Donald Trump and the Stress Test of American Democracy

Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment acquittal marks the end of his presidency. While he was in office, Trump critics (and I count myself in their number) made lots of Chicken Little predictions: the political sky was falling, and the end of the American democratic experiment was at hand. On Jan. 6, when an angry mob assaulted the Capitol, it looked as if those predictions might be right. But they were not. The Trump presidency came to an end; his legally elected successor was inaugurated; and the obituaries for the American republic have been filed away for possible use at a later date.

In the judgment of many, Trump did real damage to the nation, the Constitution and the Republican Party. But he was also constrained by powerful forces within our political system. The Trump presidency was a kind of stress test of American democracy and we appear to have earned a passing grade. How was that possible?