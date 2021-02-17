Strong: Donald Trump and the Stress Test of American Democracy

Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment acquittal marks the end of his presidency. While he was in office, Trump critics (and I count myself in their number) made lots of Chicken Little predictions: the political sky was falling, and the end of the American democratic experiment was at hand. On Jan. 6, when an angry mob assaulted the Capitol, it looked as if those predictions might be right. But they were not. The Trump presidency came to an end; his legally elected successor was inaugurated; and the obituaries for the American republic have been filed away for possible use at a later date.
In the judgment of many, Trump did real damage to the nation, the Constitution and the Republican Party. But he was also constrained by powerful forces within our political system. The Trump presidency was a kind of stress test of American democracy and we appear to have earned a passing grade. How was that possible?
Donald Trump was constrained by elections. He did not win a decisive mandate in 2016. And in 2020, the former star of “The Apprentice” became the “Biggest Loser.” Of course, Trump and his true believers think that his electoral success the first time around was monumental and that millions of illegal votes were cast for Hillary Clinton. They weren’t. They believe Joe Biden stole the 2020 election. He didn’t. Some of them stormed the Capitol in a futile effort to block Congress from its ceremonial counting of Biden’s electoral college victory.
People who believe Trump’s lies about the 2020 results may be a majority in the Republican Party, but they are a minority in America. Biden is president. Trump is not. And all across the country there are state and local election officials —particularly in Georgia — who stood up and stood their ground against Trump’s menacing mendacity.
They were supported by the courts. Dozens of judges, whether appointed by Democrats or Republicans, rejected legal challenges to the election results because they never saw credible evidence of massive voter fraud. Trump’s river of lies about the 2020 election rose rapidly, but the judicial levees held.
The 2018 midterm elections also mattered. In an off-year election that was widely seen as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, he lost “bigly.” Once the House of Representatives was led by Nancy Pelosi, there was no chance that any of his controversial ideas or conspiracy theory fantasies could become law. That was a substantial check during the second half of Trump’s presidency.
There was another. Trump actually cares about public opinion, or at least about what the public thinks of him. He is happy to be provocative, outrageous and the center of attention, but he cannot stand to be genuinely unpopular. In the White House he watched cable news constantly and if “the shows” offered a steady drumbeat of criticism, he often changed course.
When separating children from their parents at the border generated bad publicity, as anyone with common sense knew it would, Trump backed down. When the news coverage of his embarrassing meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki went south, the president invented an excuse for his bizarre behavior by contending that when he said he did not know why Putin “would” interfere in our elections, he meant to say “wouldn’t.” He back-peddled again — belatedly and incompletely — when the coverage of Jan. 6 accused him of inciting sedition.
Trump couldn’t get much of what he wanted from Congress and he caved to bad press.
He was also constrained by public servants. The first impeachment process did not remove him from office, but it showcased courageous government employees. Their whistleblowing and testimony in congressional hearings derailed Trump’s Ukrainian schemes and were never effectively challenged in the first Senate trial. When Trump later fired the government officials who told the truth to Congress, they suffered for their honesty but will forever wear the president’s petty vengeance as a badge of honor.
Informal checks on Trump’s presidential powers were exercised at every level of government. From the start of the administration, anonymous sources leaked stories about strange Trump statements and wacky ideas that had to be covered up and blocked by cabinet officers and presidential assistants. Trump’s White House staff and appointees, his own people in the government, constrained some of his worst impulses and policy proposals.
Finally, Trump was constrained by himself. Because he never knew much about public affairs and because he didn’t care about anything he couldn’t see in a mirror, he did less harm than the Chicken Littles predicted. He was a would-be tyrant with more ego than agenda. He did not want to change the world; he just wanted the world to watch him on TV.
After the Capitol Hill calamity, it’s hard to muster optimism for the future of American democracy. But the Trump presidency is over. The stress test has been met. And we are a nation capable of renewal. Parts of the sky are still intact, and perhaps we should all go outside and look for whatever sunshine we can find.
Strong is the William Lyne Wilson Professor of Political Economy at Washington and Lee University and the author of a recent book on the presidency of George H.W. Bush. Find more information at strong.academic.wlu.edu.