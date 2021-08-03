Strong: Dumb and dumber Americans

Of course, some of the claims about 2020 give no credit to Democrats and instead suggest that the election was rigged by Italian intelligence officers, Chinese paper ballot counterfeiters or long-dead Latin American socialists. At least the cow people can correctly say that some milk and some milk-producing animals are brown. Those are unrelated observations, but they are true. Truth and the big lie never get that close together.

Some will say that we should excuse big lie supporters. After all, authoritative figures — a former president and Fox News commentators — actively promote voter fraud claims. Appeals to authority bolster controversial conclusions and maybe the blame belongs to Donald Trump, the Republicans who fail to call him out, and the conservative media that amplify his lies.

Trump is responsible for the big lie, but there is also a problem with the believers. They give credence to the fears that a poorly informed citizenry could someday destroy our democracy. A few tried to do exactly that on Jan. 6, and more disruptions and violence could occur in the weeks and months ahead.