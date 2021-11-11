Strong: Trump's election lies would be funny if they weren't so dangerous

On these pages, I have been a critic of Donald Trump, sometimes using humor. I once asked readers to look up the old-fashioned word “trumpery.” It means “showy, but useless.” I wrote a parody of the Gettysburg Address as it might be delivered by the Donald, ending with a declaration that “publicity of the Trump, by the Trump, and for the Trump, shall not perish from cable news networks.”
Trump supporters never liked my commentary. And that’s fine. That’s the way it should be in a free society. Criticism of all kinds—mine of Trump and Trump supporters of me—is healthy. Whenever my readers were serious and civil, which was often, I tried to respond to their comments in a respectful fashion. No one was transformed by these communications, but sometimes we found a little common ground, a few things we could agree on.
Not now.
The current controversy about fraud in the 2020 presidential election is different. It’s not really a controversy at all, because the claims of widespread voter fraud are made up and malicious. That makes rational discourse nearly impossible.
And it makes me wonder if there is anything my critics and I can now agree on? Maybe there is.
Can we agree that paper beats machines? If people count actual paper ballots by hand without using any technology, they should be able to find out who won an election. Or to be more precise, they can guarantee that no manipulation of machines or software distorted the result.
There was a hand recount in Georgia. Joe Biden won when machines counted the votes, and he won again when people counted them. A partisan group of amateurs in Arizona examined the paper ballots in the state’s largest county and found that Biden got a few more votes than the scanning machines gave him the first time around. An independent audit in Wisconsin found that the voting machines in 2020 worked well and that the state’s election procedures were “safe and secure.” Surely, we can all agree that voting machines did not rig the election results in the close-call states.
Can we perhaps agree on something else? Voter fraud is real and should be punished. In a nation with millions of voters, some ballots will be cast by the dead, by ineligible convicted felons, or by pranksters and criminals who try to vote twice. We should find those fraudulent voters and punish them. And we do.
Every state has a list of registered voters and a list of people who voted. In most cases, you present an ID when you vote in person, and you sign your name (usually with a witness) when you use a mail-in ballot. We know who voted. And the voter rolls, death certificates, and criminal records can be cross referenced. That’s hard to do on the day of an election, but not in the days that follow. We can find the fraudulent voters and punish them. And reliable studies tell us that in recent American elections the number of actual fraudulent votes is exceedingly small, too small to alter the result in a state-wide contest won by thousands of votes.
Trump supporters reject the conclusion that voter fraud is a minor problem and insist that massive illegal voting put Joe Biden in the White House. They never explain why the dead, the felons, and the criminals would only vote for Biden. Wouldn’t Trump get his share of the criminal vote? Why would anyone believe that when you document a handful of fraudulent votes it means that there are thousands or millions more? Do these people think that when you find a dime on the sidewalk you are on your way to becoming rich?
There is another claim that makes no sense. When Trump says that boxes and bags of illegal votes were mysteriously found in the dead of night and counted against him, where is the evidence? Remember, we have official records of who voted. If extra ballots, not connected to legitimate voters, were added to a count, we would know it; and it wouldn’t be hard to prove.
Losing candidates with proof of election irregularity can go to court and seek relief. Trump and his lawyers did that in 2020; but judges, Republican and Democrat, repeatedly found their claims to be fanciful and frivolous. In a nation that claims to live by the rule of law, multiple rulings from multiple judges ought to count for something. They don’t for Donald Trump.
We can’t stop liars from declaring that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election, even when the only evidence for those declarations is in the delusions of a losing candidate, a collection of soon-to-be-disciplined lawyers, a shrinking circle of sycophants, and a pillow salesman.