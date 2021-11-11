Strong: Trump's election lies would be funny if they weren't so dangerous

There was a hand recount in Georgia. Joe Biden won when machines counted the votes, and he won again when people counted them. A partisan group of amateurs in Arizona examined the paper ballots in the state’s largest county and found that Biden got a few more votes than the scanning machines gave him the first time around. An independent audit in Wisconsin found that the voting machines in 2020 worked well and that the state’s election procedures were “safe and secure.” Surely, we can all agree that voting machines did not rig the election results in the close-call states.

Can we perhaps agree on something else? Voter fraud is real and should be punished. In a nation with millions of voters, some ballots will be cast by the dead, by ineligible convicted felons, or by pranksters and criminals who try to vote twice. We should find those fraudulent voters and punish them. And we do.