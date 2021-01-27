Subramanyam and Barnes: Communities facing power-plant closures deserve fair warning

To reach our climate goals, we need to start closing coal plants. Often missing from the discussion, however, is how this energy transition is impacting the communities whose economies have historically been dependent on fossil fuel resources. While these communities may be trying to prepare for the shifting economic winds, they cannot do so effectively if they don’t know when the storm will hit.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act will likely result in the closure of more than 40 carbon-emitting power plants across the Commonwealth in the next 30 years stretching from Wise to Accomack counties, including facilities in Prince William and Loudoun counties. Many will close well before the required deadline as a result of market forces and in order to meet carbon reduction requirements. While these closures mean cleaner air and water and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, they also mean lost jobs and tax revenue for the localities.

How will community leaders, workers, and the agencies that can provide economic support know when to expect closures? The state’s power plant owners must be transparent about the economic status of these power plants so that impacted local governments and workers have as much advance notice of plant closures as possible, and so that state agencies and lawmakers can direct timely aid to communities and workers.