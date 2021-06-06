Suetterlein: Electric Choice – Bad for the Monopolies, Great for Working Virginians

It is almost as if the monopolies who have brilliant market analysts and a fiduciary interest to maximize shareholder profit had reason all along to believe the prices they advocated be frozen were going to go down.

In 2018, when ratepayers’ excessive overpayment to the monopolies had become crystal clear, the monopolies ran an expensive advertising campaign including Super Bowl commercials in support of the monopoly written Grid Modernization Act.

Few constituents contacted their legislators in support of the bill at the behest the commercials, but that was not the real intent anyway. Legislators understood the monopolies’ next over the top marketing campaign could very well be against them.

The legislation passed by a wide margin and Gov. Ralph Northam dutifully signed the legislation that offered only meager refunds to ratepayers and let the monopolies direct excess profits to their favored projects.

In 2020, Northam signed the monopoly-written Virginia Clean Economy Act that increased your electric rates by as much as $600 annually for years to come under the guise of green energy with provisions like $300 million in wind energy costs to power only 3,000 homes.