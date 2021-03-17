Sullivan: A remade SCC and a new path toward Virginia’s Clean Energy transition

After years of modest and calculated energy regulation, the status quo is set to be broken as the General Assembly has confirmed two new commissioners to the State Corporation Commission.

If I stopped 100 people on the street and asked each of them what the SCC is, I would not expect many responses. The SCC is an obscure state regulatory agency, but its impact on the everyday lives of Virginians is immeasurable.

Following the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act in 2020, the SCC has been tasked with the enormous undertaking of laying out the path for Virginia to become 100% carbon-free.

The appointments of Angela Navarro and Jehmal Hudson to the SCC will usher in a new era of regulatory policy, where Virginia will launch a clean energy economy that will add thousands of new jobs and bring in millions in revenue and economic growth to the commonwealth for years to come.

As the former director of government affairs for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and former vice president of government affairs for the National Hydropower Association, Judge Hudson is primed to navigate the complex regulatory framework set out in the VCEA. And it is important — historic — to note that he is the first African American to hold the position in the nearly 120-year history of the body.