Summers: Teachers are concerned about the virus

By Tim Summers
Summers is president of the Roanoke County Educational Association. This was signed by more than 300 others.
Let us begin by saying that all of us want nothing more than for things to return to normal. We love our students and want to be with them as soon as it is safe to do so. We feel that the basic needs for health and safety of the staff, the students, and the family members of both have been of lesser consideration for those making the decision to return to school buildings in person.
We are the ones with the experience in the classroom to know what will work and what won’t, but we can’t help but feel devalued as our expertise is dismissed by those making decisions. We are left baffled by the expectation that we can teach our students both in person and virtually under a hybrid plan while also being responsible for the instruction of students who are 100% online at the same time.
Staff members were not consulted about their thoughts on returning to school. Only very recently were they surveyed by the school system to determine which staff members felt they would be able to fulfill their contracted duties as they return to school. There was no opportunity given for teachers to say whether they preferred to return teaching remotely or in person. Contrary to what many seem to believe, there are no regular, full time remote teaching opportunities. The only choices given teachers were to return in person or to quit or retire early. By comparison, the survey conducted by the teachers’ union (RCEA) found that 74% of respondents wished to work remotely in the coming school year.
Both surveys found significant levels of anxiety about returning, and these preoccupations with safety are likely to interfere with the effectiveness of teaching and learning.
Teachers are considered front line workers, but the reality is that in some cases they may not be treated that way. Unlike hospital workers, who are provided top of the line PPE, teachers will be given only a cloth mask. Students will not be required to wear masks at distances of 6 feet or more. CDC guidelines are for masks to be worn by all parties in combination with 6-foot social distancing. Teachers will be required to be locked in an enclosed space with groups of students for up to 7 hours a day. These conditions leave us concerned about the likelihood of a domino effect of community spread.
We don’t think parents understand what it will be like for their students in our schools when their teachers have to be out sick; we have been told that there will be no available substitutes, so students will have to endure the chaos of various teachers in and out, trying to fill in during their planning time. This is not a tenable situation for students or teachers.
The gorilla in the room is, of course, the pandemic. This is a deadly disease which can also have lasting effects on people contracting it. We fear being the cause of a major outbreak of COVID in our communities. This disease is highly contagious, and we must put first the safety of our families at home and other members of our community.
We have seen the precautions necessary to mitigate contracting COVID described with the cavalier attitude that it is just like other things for which we need to take precautions, for example wearing a safety belt or a helmet. This is an irrelevant comparison. Protection against accidents is a prudent course of action against an unforeseen event. Being forced to enter a setting where there is an inevitability of harm being caused is a premeditated action in which the victim has no choice but to put themselves in harm’s way. Teachers face the possibility that in the event of a long-term recovery from the virus they will lose both salary and health insurance. Teachers will be given 10 days of sick leave if they contract the virus; after that they must exhaust what remaining leave they have. When this runs out, there will be no pay and in order to keep health coverage, they will have to pay out of pocket. There is no worker’s compensation for teachers as has been given to other public employees in Virginia.
We hold out hope that Gov. Northam will take the burden off local school leaders, but if he does not then we are left to hope that the school system will reverse course and stop what is a completely avoidable catastrophe. For once, we hope teachers will be listened to about what is best for our schools.
