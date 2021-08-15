Surovell: How Democrats diversified the courts

Nine other bar associations representing a diversity of perspectives also conducted vetting and released their results. These included the Virginia Bar Association, the Virginia Trial Lawyers, the Virginia Defense Attorneys’ Association, the Virginia Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the Virginia Women Attorneys’ Association, the Old Dominion Bar Association, the Virginia Hispanic Bar Association, and the Virginia Asian and Pacific Islander Bar Association. In response, we received more than 2,000 pages of vetting materials, letters from the public, and information from applicants to consider.

Once the nominees were determined, the majority caucuses publicly released the finalists in advance of interviews and they were publicly interviewed. Background materials were made available to legislators on the judicial committees for interviews exactly as has been done in the past.

The expansion of the Court of Appeals was made necessary because of new cases. Virginians were the only people in America without a right of appeal in criminal and civil cases. Until our law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022, Virginians can receive a life sentence from a judge, but have no right to have it reviewed. The expansion of the court solves this problem and implements the American Bar Association’s 1992 recommendation that every litigant be guaranteed an appeal to bring us in line with the rest of America.