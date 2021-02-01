Swain: Driving Less? Make Sure Your Car Is Safe When Out on the Road.

If you had asked me in January 2020 what I thought the rest of the year would be like, I can guarantee you that I would not have even come close to how it turned out. COVID has ransacked the entire world, turning it upside down and leaving so many struggling. As someone who works in the automotive industry, I have seen firsthand what can happen when the state shuts down and how it affects more than just my colleagues and me.
Over the past ten or so months, Virginia roads have seen less and less drivers with many individuals working from home. And when working from home individuals do venture out, it can be easy to overlook slight variations in the driver’s vehicle that can hinder their safety on the road.
As a professional in the automotive industry, I know how critical it is that our vehicles work and work safely. We had to fight hard to have the state recognize the auto industry as essential during the shutdown. Think about it. If all auto repair shops had shut down, there would be no one to fix healthcare workers’ cars if they broke down. Nor someone to change the tires on a grocer’s vehicle. Our industry was and is an essential part of the American citizen’s day-to-day life. And we don’t just service personal vehicles, we service and repair emergency personnel vehicles like ambulances and law enforcement cars.
With that said, I want to make sure every Virginia citizen is taking the time to have their vehicle inspected. If you are not driving daily, small changes in your vehicle can go unnoticed, but those small changes could lessen the safety of your vehicle. Virginia’s vehicle safety inspection program is critical for our safety on the roads. In 2019, twenty percent of vehicles “failed” the safety inspection. Without the inspection program, that is twenty percent of vehicles driving on Virginia roads with safety failures. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t feel as safe driving if vehicles were no longer required to pass a safety inspection every year.
Take a look at South Carolina. This state abolished their vehicle safety inspection in 1995 and since then the state has been in the top tier ranking of fatal car crashes each year. And because of this data, some South Carolina lawmakers are pushing to reinstate their inspection program. This just goes to show that there is a rhyme and reason for the Virginia vehicle safety inspection program, and although it can be a minor inconvenience to take your car to be inspected, the benefits, such as safer vehicles on the road, clearly out way the cons.
Yes, state inspections cost $20, but in my opinion $20 is a small price to pay for safety.
Chuck Swain is the owner of Modern Automotive in Christiansburg.