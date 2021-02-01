Swain: Driving Less? Make Sure Your Car Is Safe When Out on the Road.

If you had asked me in January 2020 what I thought the rest of the year would be like, I can guarantee you that I would not have even come close to how it turned out. COVID has ransacked the entire world, turning it upside down and leaving so many struggling. As someone who works in the automotive industry, I have seen firsthand what can happen when the state shuts down and how it affects more than just my colleagues and me.

Over the past ten or so months, Virginia roads have seen less and less drivers with many individuals working from home. And when working from home individuals do venture out, it can be easy to overlook slight variations in the driver’s vehicle that can hinder their safety on the road.

As a professional in the automotive industry, I know how critical it is that our vehicles work and work safely. We had to fight hard to have the state recognize the auto industry as essential during the shutdown. Think about it. If all auto repair shops had shut down, there would be no one to fix healthcare workers’ cars if they broke down. Nor someone to change the tires on a grocer’s vehicle. Our industry was and is an essential part of the American citizen’s day-to-day life. And we don’t just service personal vehicles, we service and repair emergency personnel vehicles like ambulances and law enforcement cars.