Swecker: Democrats need to compete in rural areas, and Virginia is proof

It will be tempting for leaders to look at the results of this year’s elections and conclude that Democrats in Virginia need only win votes in suburban and urban areas to be successful. That would be a mistake. As our party has grown stronger over the past few years, we’ve expanded our presence across the commonwealth. Now that we’re in power, we’re going to keep showing up for all Virginians and winning votes from Manassas to Marion. I’m from Highland County, and when I went home this year to vote I met with a few dozen local Democrats who were working hard every day to turn out as many votes for Joe Biden and Mark Warner as possible. We owe it to them and all rural Virginians to keep fighting hard for their communities, and now that Democrats have power that’s exactly what we’ll do.