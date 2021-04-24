Swecker: Early voting is starting, but only one party is letting Virginians vote

If there’s one thing Virginians can always count on, it’s another election coming right around the corner.

With the start of early voting today, hundreds of thousands of Virginians will soon be casting their ballots to choose candidates in races for the House of Delegates, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor’s offices.

In an unprecedented sign of how strong the Democratic Party has become in Virginia, we’re running a record number of candidates at every level.

Ninety-seven out of 100 House of Delegates districts have a Democratic candidate, beating our record of 92 in 2019.

And 15 Democrats are running for statewide office, up from 6 in 2017. In other words, enthusiasm is high, and we are organized for the months ahead.

But the shenanigans on the other side of the aisle tell a different story. Voters may notice that they’re unable to request a Republican ballot in this year’s statewide primaries. In fact, there are no Republican primary elections for statewide offices.

Instead of letting voters choose their nominees, Republicans are holding a convention where only registered and approved party insiders will be able to vote.