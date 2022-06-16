Sylvester-Johnson: Don't let Cumberland County become another Flint, Michigan

Cumberland County is a rural area that has been historically impoverished (5.5% higher poverty rates than the national average). It is where a state initiative is currently being discussed.

Flint, Michigan, is an urban area known as the birthplace of General Motors. It is also impoverished, has a high crime rate and (according to the last census) is losing population. The one thing you probably have heard about Flint is, even after replacing more than 10,000 pipes, they still can’t drink the water there.

But what does that have to do with Cumberland County?

There is currently a state proposal to place a massive landfill (Green Ridge Landfill) in the middle of Cumberland County. This project will put the residents of Cumberland County in danger. It will pollute the air, contaminate water sources and jeopardize the community’s economic future. One of the primary concerns of the residents of Cumberland County is the threat to the cleanliness of its private water wells.

Does this sound familiar?

There is a defense against this kind of state planning that places the heaviest burden on the county residents least able to cope with it: The Virginia Environmental Justice Act of 2020.

The Virginia Environmental Justice Act of 2020 defines “environmental justice” as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of every person, regardless of race, color, national origin, income, faith or disability, regarding the development, implementation, or enforcement of any environmental law, regulation or policy.

It defines “fair treatment” as “the equitable consideration of all people whereby no group of people bears a disproportionate share of any negative environmental consequence resulting from an industrial, governmental, or commercial operation, program, or policy.”

Those are pretty words, but that’s all they will ever be if those concerned about the environment don’t consider environmental justice for the people who live there when decisions like this one are made.

If the Virginia Environmental Justice Act is going to work anywhere, it should be in Cumberland County where residents face disproportionate dangers from such a polluting project as the Green Ridge Landfill.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says the technical review for the proposal will focus on “hydrogeology and geology of the site, seismic impact zones, VDOT adequacy, impacts to parks and recreation” and other scientific environmental factors of the massive landfill. Perhaps what is more important is what it does not say. It does not say the human beings who live there will get fair treatment and environmental justice.

And, if we think the human factor shouldn’t matter in these high-level discussions, I suggest we pause long enough to listen to the testimonies of the people who are left in Flint, Michigan.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin can use the Virginia Environmental Justice Act of 2020 to stop this additional burden on one of the most vulnerable populations in the commonwealth — if he will. Let him, and the DEQ, know that when it comes to clean water, we will not be fooled again.

We can do this by using our superpowers: our votes and our use of the Virginia Environmental Justice Act of 2020.

Citizens Climate Lobby activist Sylvester-Johnson lives in Roanoke.