Sylvester-Johnson: Pollution Control Board has a chance to do the right thing

Are some people disposable?

One might ask why the Mountain Valley Pipeline has chosen to build its Lambert Compressor Station in the only majority-minority election district in Pittsylvania County. It’s own consultants acknowledge the station will emit pollution within ten miles of at least ten distinct communities with disproportionately minority or low-income populations.

For many years, case studies have found that natural gas pipelines primarily cross through socially vulnerable communities. Once this was done without notice or resistance, but today it has become a question of environmental injustice and has resulted in major lawsuits against gas companies and lengthy public acts of protest by citizens everywhere new pipelines are being constructed.

The very real risk to public health, the lowering of property values, the damage to the environment and the disruption to the lives of communities least able to defend themselves from this sort of “planning” should be enough to make the members of the Virginia Pollution Control Board pause before issuing an air permit to Equitrans Midstream (the developer of the MVP and the Southgate projects).