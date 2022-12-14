Sylvester-Johnson: Pollution Control Board has a chance to do the right thing

I understand from social media that floating shelves and new jeans purchased with pre-existing rips are not going to be part of the desired “look” in 2023. I can live with this.

Interior design and fashion are not the only areas trending with what’s in and what’s out in 2023. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has left many of our collective climate assumptions behind as well.

Our best energy policy is “All The Above!” This has been the common refrain of Virginia politics for the past twenty years, but congressional climate legislation in 2022 was based on the concept that not all energy sources are created equal. (Energy sources that do not emit carbon are superior to those that do.) But unlike design and fashion, these transitions are permanent. The national vision embodied in the legislation is for an energy system that migrates to zero carbon over a reasonable time frame using the increasing cheapness of renewable energy and the greater efficiency of using electricity compared to burning things.

“Fossil fuels are essential to a reliable energy system.” Even recent GOP prescriptions for Virginia’s energy future seem more focused now on pursuing small nuclear plants in western Virginia, rather than bringing back coal. While many environmentalists have issues with nuclear power, we know 20% of Virginia’s grid has been powered this way for decades, and nuclear is indeed a zero carbon power source.

“We can beat climate change with incentives alone.” The idea here is that regulations that punish fossil fuel companies can now be bypassed, and we can go straight to zero carbon by offering payouts to consumers who put up solar panels, buy electric vehicles (EVs), or install attic insulation and heat pumps. Sorry friends — it just ain’t so.

First the IRA that supposedly embodies this concept also contains a “methane fee” that is a market based “correction” for poor practices by well operators who allow methane leaks. Secondly, the same people who love the incentives in the IRA also love the market based restrictions for fossil fuel utilities contained in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). In the real world, the carrot and the stick are both motivators of human action.

Why? Because we humans don’t make investments in our energy infrastructure when energy is cheap. The gasoline prices that shot up during the Ukraine War have already subsided to the same level as before the war. (This is nice for consumers.) But it increases the challenge of transitioning American transportation to EVs to “maybe next year.”

Sometimes the stick is the thing that will get the donkey (and the elephant) to eat the carrot.

Carbon pricing, with a carbon dividend, as enacted in Canada, shows us one example of a way to make fossil fuels less attractive, thereby making green energy more attractive, without hurting middle and low income communities and families. (You might want to read that last sentence again — unless you are part of the 1%.)

“We are never going to deal with the climate threat. We are doomed.” Not so I say. After an absurdly long delay, we have finally taken meaningful first steps, and that is positive. But by the same token, we cannot hope to fix a problem on this scale in just one year. It is too doggone big.

I see more carrots and sticks in our immediate future if we are to “survive and thrive.” Climate change affords us Americans an opportunity to use our higher energy efficiency in manufacturing to impose tariffs on nations that seek unfair advantage by dumping carbon-intensive products on us. Maybe that is the next needed focus in Congress.

A bit of advice from an old timer — bring a water bottle and a snack — this is gonna take awhile.