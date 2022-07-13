Tainer-Parkins: Attackers misrepresent what Clarence Thomas stands for

The response to Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has been disappointing. Much of the reaction is wholly unrelated to the substance of his opinion and instead consists of attacks on his perceived ideology. Even worse, some attackers have been wildly inappropriate in their comments on him personally, including using insensitive language.

Setting aside the vindictiveness of his critics, there is a key legal point that Justice Thomas makes that has consistently been overlooked, both in media and opinion pieces.

For example, in her July 8 letter (“Glaring flaw in Clarence Thomas’ reasoning”), Sally M. Field maligns Justice Thomas for suggesting in his concurring opinion that certain rights that the Supreme Court has found in the Constitution should be revisited. She notes that decisions related to “same-sex marriage, contraception access, and same-sex relations” are ones that Justice Thomas wishes to see “revisited.”

Field points out that Justice Thomas does not list the right to interracial marriage as one that needs revisiting. She implies that this is because Justice Thomas is himself in an interracial marriage. This “glaring” omission is evidence that he must be a hypocrite.

She can be forgiven for assuming that Justice Thomas is a monster, bent on controlling others while protecting himself and his own, as this has been the constant narrative in the days since the Dobbs decision was released (and, in fact, was true long before this decision). However, Fields and Justice Thomas’ other critics ignore an important legal point in his concurrence.

A cursory reading of his opinion shows that Justice Thomas calls for all decisions creating a right based solely on substantive due process to be revisited. Substantive due process is the idea that certain rights are so important that they are protected by the due process clauses of the Constitution, even though they are not specifically listed in the document itself.

This is distinct from the better-known idea of procedural due process, which requires that certain procedural protections be provided to all of us before our rights are taken away. Justice Thomas has long been an opponent of substantive due process, and routinely pens opinions reasserting this opposition. He usually suggests, as he did in Dobbs, that the rights protected by substantive due process instead be reconsidered under other provisions of the Constitution, and offers the privileges and immunities clause of the Fourteenth Amendment as one such avenue for reconsideration.

When Justice Thomas refers to specific cases in his Dobbs concurrence, he omits Loving v. Virginia because its legal reasoning diverged from those opinions that he does list. While the term “due process” was used several times in the Loving opinion, the legal rationale for the decision was the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which prohibits states from treating people differently under the law. The Equal Protection Clause was not a legal basis for any of the cases listed by Justice Thomas in his Dobbs concurrence. Regardless of his own feelings on interracial marriage, it would be logically inconsistent for Justice Thomas, in his long crusade against substantive due process, to include a case based on the Equal Protection Clause in this fight.