Talley: VMI Will Survive and Flourish, Virginia Needs Her More Now Than Ever

Now, VMI faces its next challenge. It has its share of monuments and buildings named for Confederate soldiers and leaders. The Institute will change again. It is doing that, starting with the Board of Visitors’ decision to remove Jackson’s statue. While superintendent, Peay planned to contextualize the message inherent in existing statues and named buildings, deemphasize the first century of VMI’s existence, and recognize leaders from the Institute’s second century. Some say he moved to slow.

Sad irony indeed. Northam demonstrated racially charged behavior in his past. A photo emerged from his time in medical school of him allegedly wearing Blackface or a KKK costume. While at VMI he was nicknamed “Coon Man”, as a racist term. Northam apologized to Virginians for, “the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.” In the days to come he asked Virginians to give him a chance at redemption. He did not give Peay that chance. It mystifies me that he did not wait until the investigation had concluded. Peay deserved that. He led VMI admirably during his tenure, which spanned seventeen years. Under his leadership, Money Magazine ranked VMI as the third best small college in America.