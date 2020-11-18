Talley: VMI Will Survive and Flourish, Virginia Needs Her More Now Than Ever

Change comes fast. On Oct. 17, the Washington Post published an article that described racially charged incidents at VMI. Gov. Ralph Northam called for an investigation. Soon after he announced he had lost confidence in superintendent Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III. Three days later Peay resigned. On Oct. 29, the VMI Board of Visitors voted to remove Stonewall Jackson’s statue.
On Oct. 30, the Corps gathered around their superintendent, and gave him a rousing sendoff. Later, his son said to him, “dad, the Corps gets it; you’ve done your duty. It’s time to go home.” A sad day for the Commonwealth. Peay’s life is testimony that his alma mater is good at its core, that it builds men and women of good character.
VMI’s history and traditions are tied to the Confederacy, but that is not only what VMI is about. Cadets live regimented lives in spartan conditions, under a creed that commands that they do not lie, cheat, or steal, or tolerate those who do. Some will see the Board of Trustees’ decision as one of defeat. I see victory. VMI will change. It always has. The Institute is more valuable to the Commonwealth than a few there who harbor racist and bigoted ideologies there.
When faced with integration of black cadets in 1968, Gen. George Shell, then VMI superintendent, made his policy crystal clear. “I hold you and your classes entirely responsible. If you bring disgrace to VMI because of racial prejudices, you all are going to pay the price.” In 1997, when the federal government ordered it to admit women, then superintendent Gen. Josiah Bunting committed to bringing women to the Institute honorably. He got the job done. Women came, they excelled, and made VMI a better place.
Now, VMI faces its next challenge. It has its share of monuments and buildings named for Confederate soldiers and leaders. The Institute will change again. It is doing that, starting with the Board of Visitors’ decision to remove Jackson’s statue. While superintendent, Peay planned to contextualize the message inherent in existing statues and named buildings, deemphasize the first century of VMI’s existence, and recognize leaders from the Institute’s second century. Some say he moved to slow.
Sad irony indeed. Northam demonstrated racially charged behavior in his past. A photo emerged from his time in medical school of him allegedly wearing Blackface or a KKK costume. While at VMI he was nicknamed “Coon Man”, as a racist term. Northam apologized to Virginians for, “the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.” In the days to come he asked Virginians to give him a chance at redemption. He did not give Peay that chance. It mystifies me that he did not wait until the investigation had concluded. Peay deserved that. He led VMI admirably during his tenure, which spanned seventeen years. Under his leadership, Money Magazine ranked VMI as the third best small college in America.
I do not argue that institutional racism does not exist at VMI. No one can say with certainty that there are not cadets or faculty at VMI who harbor racist attitudes. We are imperfect. But that can be said about every school In Virginia and forty-nine other states. I just believe Northam should have waited for the investigation to conclude. He should have given General Peay a chance to redeem himself. We all could use a little redemption now and again.
I believe that racist attitudes at VMI are likely harbored by a small minority of faculty, staff, and cadets. VMI will deal with these. If not they will fester and be the real cause of a VMI demise, not the counsel of those who would root out the infection. The VMI Board of Visitors consists of accomplished men and women of character. They will deliberate wisely and make policy measures to stamp out racism at the Institute.
VMI will find a new superintendent in the mold of men like Generals Shell, Bunting, and Peay, one who will lead the Institute forward to new heights. In the meantime, the Board of Visitors has appointed Black American and 1985 VMI graduate Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins to be the interim superintendent. VMI will weather this storm and right the ship. There will be real progress at VMI toward addressing issues of racial justice and equality at the Institute. I am sure of it.
Rah Virginia Mil.
