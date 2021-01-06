Tan: Hello, Brad; Hello, Garci

With her call, critics say President Arroyo was asking Garcillano to pad her vote total. They believe she intended him to protect her one million vote lead. In the context of the politics of developing countries, a leader’s question can be taken as a command by a lower-level official. And the Philippines has a rich history of rigged elections under President Ferdinand Marcos (1965-1986).

When the scandal came to light, Arroyo was already well into her next term. Outraged opponents protested and called for her resignation. When that failed, they hoped to impeach her. With a combination of stonewalling (not allowing officials to testify), an apology for her “lapse in judgement” in making the call, and a coalition of allies standing firm, Arroyo was able to defeat the impeachment challenge. In an element worthy of a thriller, Garci went into hiding after the call came to light, eventually re-emerging five months later when things had settled down.