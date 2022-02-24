Tara: Don't lose sight of Youngkin’s best education policy

Father of four, fleece-vest aficionado, and … champion for choice in education? The first Republican to win statewide since 2009, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s shocking win has much to thank the “culture war” for, as he campaigned on the side of one of the largest voter groups — parents.

Just hours following his inauguration last month, Youngkin signed a slew of Executive Actions, with nine Executive Orders — three of which had to do with education. While these orders do address the controversies that got him elected, Youngkin’s most promising legislative priority is far more discreet: his goal of investing millions in charter schools across the state.

Youngkin has clearly done well on delivering on hot-button campaign promises. The executive orders attest to this.

One bans “the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” enforced through periodic reviews by the superintendent of public instruction and specifying concepts usually termed “implicit bias” and “systematic racism.”

Another bans schools from making masking a requirement without parental consent, allowing parents to opt-out at any time.

One order promised an investigation of wrongdoing in Loudoun County, where school officials withheld from parents key details regarding a high school sexual assault.

Each of these orders points to a politically charged rift amongst voters, but more importantly, between parents and educators.

But as Republicans cheer and Democrats wince, we should remember the bigger picture. Public education has never been free of controversy, and the current system is inevitably doomed to let down some parents at the expense of others. In addressing this inherent pluralism, it’s one of Youngkin’s commitment to charter schools — one of his least mentioned goals — that’s the most farsighted.

Youngkin wants to invest $150 million in creating at least 20 charter schools across the state.

While all taxpayers foot the public bill, not all Americans think alike, and each is especially sensitive to the needs of their children.

COVID responses and critical race theory are just two ways parents differ: There’s also religious teaching, dress codes, and sex education, to name a few.

The controversies in education that Youngkin capitalized on are hardly a fluke — they represent underlying weaknesses in an education model that funds systems, not students.

Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run, and so free from most regulation that befalls traditional public schools. Without the guaranteed monopoly traditional schools have on local students, they instead let students come to them, usually enrolling through lottery, and sometimes by merit. They’re accountable to a public body, such as a state or local school board, and their charters are conditional on student success.

When measured by math and reading achievement, charter schools yield 53% greater returns on student achievement, with less money per student — even when comparing students pulled from the same neighborhood as nearby traditional public schools.

They do this in part by cutting costs in the hiring process — no unionized teachers means no pay-scales by seniority, and flexible firing. Freer to experiment with teaching methods and curriculum — and freer to impose discipline — charter schools outperform traditional schools with a fraction of the funding.

But charter schools face a number of hurdles, almost all of which are political. Critics pose that charter schools self-select for the best students, while siphoning away money from traditional schools. And who are these critics? The traditional school educators who stand to lose the most when charter schools succeed. Teachers unions and their political foot soldiers have put up a host of near-impossible demands on their superior competitors — as seen in Virginia, one of these is the need for potential charter schools to obtain authorization from the very local school district they want to compete against. Youngkin hopes to change that, but the issue has so little political clout and so much resistance, it could be sidelined by debates that make more headlines.

Issues of pushing masks or critical race theory on young students carry far greater political weight than the restrictions on charter and other schools. But disagreements that pit parents against each other and the schools their children attend are inevitable when public schools force conformity of any stripe. If we really want to help the kids that our education system has failed, we should look to Youngkin’s priority that, despite the least fanfare, promises to promote education far better suited for a free and diverse society.

Tara, a Fairfax County native, is studying Chinese and Persian Language and Literature at the University of Virginia. She is a school choice advocate who writes on economic and social policy for Young Voices.