Tate: Afghanistan's suffering is just beginning

It really doesn’t take long into my morning coffee to begin drifting back to Afghanistan. Especially these days.
Every day brings the news I have expected for years, as major Afghan cities are under siege by the Islamofascist forces of the Taliban: Herat, Kandahar, Lashkar Gah.
To me, they aren’t just names on a map. These names represent places I have been — embedded with the very forces now fighting for their lives as the final U.S. troops depart.
In 2004, I was one of the most traveled western journalists in Afghanistan, as most other journalists opted to stay within the relative safety of Kabul.
This was 2.5 years after 9/11 and, even then, there were just 10,000 troops in country.
Two-thirds of the country hadn’t even seen an American by this time. I recall coining Afghanistan in my writings as, “The Forgotten War”, because by then the war in Iraq was spinning out of control; absorbing resources, troops and attention away from the Afghan mission.
My goal was to link up with some U.S. troops on some outpost in eastern Afghanistan for a few months. However, the U.S. military had different plans. Wanting to show off the fledgling Afghan National Army, they funneled me toward Task Force Phoenix — which managed the training mission.
Over the next nine months I gained unprecedented access to this young, multi-ethnic army. I lived with them, ate with them, completed combat air-assaults with them. I was the first journalist to embed with them in their history.
Looking back all those years, I still don’t know what the mission was. Different presidents, different missions. Different generals, different missions. Why were we even there?
Following 9/11, why didn’t the U.S.-led coalition just knock out Al Qaida with airstrikes and Special Ops then go home?
If NATO didn’t go to nation build, why were Provincial Reconstruction Teams created?
In a conflict that saw U.S. contractors making in the range of $100,000 a year serving troops food in the chow hall — mostly tax-free dollars — maybe it was all about money and it is now simply time to cash out?
No, the United States did not “lose this war.” The United States never went to “war.”
This prolonged engagement was basically cover to offer stability to a forming nation, hoping the Afghans would be able to create a functioning society before western patience ran out.
Without focus or consistency, western patience has now run out. John Bolton, a former national security adviser during the Trump administration, recently made things clearer when he claimed U.S. foreign policy is about America’s security — and nothing else. Once that factor is out of the mix, the deed is done and be damned the ensuing wake of destruction.
There’s so much to think about I can barely think about it. However, one constant that continues to bubble to the surface is that of the people. I can’t get them out of my head. How many people have I met that are now dead — or will soon be dead? It’s exhausting. It’s exhausting and the inevitable destruction of Kabul has not yet begun.
I don’t know what the answers are. I just wish our government wouldn’t have strung the Afghan people along with false hope in the first place. I wish our government would have learned more about the various people and cultures before they waded so deeply into their lives. I wish my country would not have just picked up and left in the middle of the night; an air base that has consumed hundreds of millions of tax dollars in a country that borders China, Pakistan and Iran. None of it makes any sense.
Nearly 100,000 Afghan civilians dead, so far. Close to 3,500 coalition troops. Tens of thousands of Afghan security personnel. All dead. Unfortunately, the suffering from this failed experiment in democracy is just beginning.
Tate has covered conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq and other conflict zones as a journalist. He is currently a marketing manager in Roanoke.