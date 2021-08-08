Tate: Afghanistan's suffering is just beginning

Over the next nine months I gained unprecedented access to this young, multi-ethnic army. I lived with them, ate with them, completed combat air-assaults with them. I was the first journalist to embed with them in their history.

Looking back all those years, I still don’t know what the mission was. Different presidents, different missions. Different generals, different missions. Why were we even there?

Following 9/11, why didn’t the U.S.-led coalition just knock out Al Qaida with airstrikes and Special Ops then go home?

If NATO didn’t go to nation build, why were Provincial Reconstruction Teams created?

In a conflict that saw U.S. contractors making in the range of $100,000 a year serving troops food in the chow hall — mostly tax-free dollars — maybe it was all about money and it is now simply time to cash out?

No, the United States did not “lose this war.” The United States never went to “war.”

This prolonged engagement was basically cover to offer stability to a forming nation, hoping the Afghans would be able to create a functioning society before western patience ran out.