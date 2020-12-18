Taylor and Castleberry: Working in local communities to address addiction during a hard holiday Season

Cities and states across our country, including here in Roanoke, are taking necessary precautions, locking down and ordering people to quarantine as COVID numbers rise. In Virginia, we have already lost more than 4,260 people to COVID, but there is another crisis taking lives in our community made even worse by the COVID pandemic — addiction.

During the first quarter of 2020, the percentage of emergency room visits for opioid/unidentified substance overdoses increased in Southwest Virginia by 16% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019. There are a predicted 1,350 deaths to occur in Virginia from all opioids, including prescription opioids, fentanyl and heroin in 2020. In Roanoke City alone, drug deaths more than doubled in the first half of 2020 than in that same timeframe of 2019. These numbers are expected to rise as people struggling with addiction face challenges of isolation, loss of connection to normalcy, friends and family and even their livelihoods, leading into the holiday season.