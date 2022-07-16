Taylor: Canceling Founding Fathers' legacy will lead to our downfall as a nation

According to the current popular mantra, the men who declared our independence from Britain, and formed the government of our free nation, were just a bunch of deplorable white males. They owned slaves; they killed Indians and stole their land; they oppressed women and wouldn’t let them vote. They probably kicked chairs out from under old ladies if the truth were known.

It makes you wonder how such a supposedly evil bunch managed to create what eventually became the most happy and blessed nation on earth: America, described by Ronald Reagan as “a shining city on a hill.” We were a nation where slavery could not continue, where people could live in liberty and be equal under the law to pursue their dreams, and own the rewards of their labor. They could freely worship and serve God — or not. They could speak their minds without fear and live in freedom and a general prosperity not seen in the previous history of mankind. Millions of people wanted nothing more than to leave their own country and come here.

So, for all their faults, how did the Founders do it? I believe, as products of the Judeo-Christian worldview, they constructed for us a great archway, the entrance to the path leading to that shining city. The archway was supported by a mighty column on each side.

One column proclaims this truth: that every human being has value and inherent rights because they were created by the Lord God of Heaven. This concept originated in the Judeo-Christian Scriptures. Then it came to us through a thousand years of Western Civilization through the authors of the Magna Carta, and then thinkers like Henry De Bracton, John Locke, Samuel Rutherford and Sir William Blackstone. It reached its zenith in the flaming pen of Thomas Jefferson in America’s Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Jefferson understood exactly what those words meant. In later years he wrote: “Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the gift of God?”

The opposite supporting column of the archway proclaims this good news: that “the law” under which we all must live should not be merely the opinion of the most influential, or the commands of the warlord with the most hired guns. Rather the Founders recognized what was expressed in Blackstone’s Commentaries, that the laws of nature and the written law found in Holy Scripture are the only legitimate sources of common law. Having originated with God, this law is higher in authority than any human being. Thus the king, the wealthy, and the beggar are equal under it. This is what Jefferson meant when he wrote “all men are created equal.”

These concepts that made our government of “liberty under law” possible were passed down at great cost to us from that much-maligned group known as “The Founding Fathers.” Today, rather than tear down their statues and erase their names from institutions, couldn’t we find it in our self-righteous woke hearts to forgive them their trespasses? Couldn’t we thank them for the sacrifices they made in defending the principles of liberty with their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor?

And then we could go on to preserve the priceless heritage given to us, which is now in tatters by the way. We should not have a nation where, rather than celebrating the right to life, marching mobs demand the privilege to end life before, and even after, birth. We should not have a federal government where Democrats use the law unequally as a weapon against their political opponents. We should not have schools teaching innocent children that God did not create them, so they can be any gender they choose.

If either column collapses, the arch of liberty falls; and the headlines scream every day it is indeed falling. If America ceases to be that shining city on a hill, there will likely never be another.