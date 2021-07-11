Taylor: Disaster descending on Virginia public schools

In his book of rambling essays titled “Orthodoxy,” G. K. Chesterton described the theory of evolution as an assault upon the mind, upon rational thought itself. A pretty startling observation, but I believe he was right, and more prophetic than he knew. All living cells contain microscopic bio-motors; and the DNA molecules in every living cell process information thousands of times faster than a silicon mega chip. You can believe if you want that this miracle of design emerged from a series of blind chemical accidents in the primordial ooze. If you close your eyes tight and believe hard enough, you can. But as Chesterton said, you must first suspend logic and rational thought.

Then having left rational thought behind, you can go on to believe human sexuality, with its genders of male and female, just evolved by blind chance too. And if God did not create humankind as male and female (as a certain old-fashioned religious book says he did) then God cannot object if we humans arrange things to suit ourselves. We can ignore science and 6,000 years of human history and every major religion on earth and say we all have the right to choose our own gender. And, hey, let’s make them interchangeable and fluid. A biological female can claim her “gender identity” to be a girl one day and a boy the next, depending on her (his?) inner feelings. And what right do her (his?) parents or school teachers have to object or interfere?