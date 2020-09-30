Taylor: Reasons to vote for Trump

By Tom Taylor

In October 1707 the British fleet, sailing in dense fog, piled into the rocks of the Scilly Islands and nearly 2,000 British sailors drowned. This disaster happened primarily because, in those days, navigators at sea had no way of knowing their true longitude. For an accurate fix they needed a clock that would keep near perfect time at sea. Pendulum clocks could not work on swaying ships.

The British Parliament offered a huge monetary prize to anyone who could find a practical way to fix longitude at sea. The consensus of the scientific community was that no adequate clock could be made. So they concentrated on recording the movement of stars in the night sky and constructing charts for seamen. The method worked in theory, but required perfect visibility and four hours of sightings and mathematical computations before a position could be determined.

Then into this dismal picture, coming down the escalator it would seem, came John Harrison, a self-taught carpenter and clock maker who said he had designed and made a clock needing no lubrication, no pendulum, and could keep near perfect time in spite of heat, cold, humidity, pitching or swaying.