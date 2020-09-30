Taylor: Reasons to vote for Trump

By Tom Taylor
Taylor, retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp., lives in Roanoke and is the author of several novels.
In October 1707 the British fleet, sailing in dense fog, piled into the rocks of the Scilly Islands and nearly 2,000 British sailors drowned. This disaster happened primarily because, in those days, navigators at sea had no way of knowing their true longitude. For an accurate fix they needed a clock that would keep near perfect time at sea. Pendulum clocks could not work on swaying ships.
The British Parliament offered a huge monetary prize to anyone who could find a practical way to fix longitude at sea. The consensus of the scientific community was that no adequate clock could be made. So they concentrated on recording the movement of stars in the night sky and constructing charts for seamen. The method worked in theory, but required perfect visibility and four hours of sightings and mathematical computations before a position could be determined.
Then into this dismal picture, coming down the escalator it would seem, came John Harrison, a self-taught carpenter and clock maker who said he had designed and made a clock needing no lubrication, no pendulum, and could keep near perfect time in spite of heat, cold, humidity, pitching or swaying.
The scientific elite were incensed. That “mechanic” had no formal education, no title or peerage, no membership in the Royal Society. They obstructed his applications and opposed him in many ways, but in the end he and his subsequent designs won the prize. Some Historians credit Harrison’s clocks with helping England become the dominant sea power of the age.
Flash forward 300 years. Another ship, the S.S. United States, was heading for the rocks. Ruinous trade agreements like NAFTA were sucking the manufacturing jobs out of America and ruining the working middle class. Our infrastructure was crumbling. Under leftist, Democrat-appointed judges, the Constitution itself seemed in danger.
Democrat presidents like Clinton and Obama were neglecting our military to a dangerous point in a dangerous world. North Korea and Iran were on the fast track to develop nuclear bombs and the missiles to deliver them; and Clinton and Obama did nothing but give them money for useless promises. China was eating our lunch by cheating on trade agreements and stealing our industrial and military secrets; and seemed to be aiming for military dominance in the Pacific.
Into this dismal picture down the escalator came Donald Trump. The Washington elite were incensed. That crass businessman/showman had never held a government position in his life! They tried to frame him with bogus charges of collusion. They tried to impeach him over a perfectly legitimate phone call. A hostile news media impeded him with constant ridicule and biased, one-sided reporting. The Democrats attacked his conservative judicial appointments with lies and character assassination.
In spite of it all… well, you know the history. Under Trump — equitable trade deals, manufacturing jobs coming back, record employment, soaring stock market, record economic expansion (until sabotaged by the China virus); criminal justice reform; protections for free speech and religious liberty; revitalized military, sanctions on Iran, talks with North Korea, a Middle East peace deal, Nobel Peace Prize nomination, and, for the first time ever, developing policy on Chinese cheating, theft, and military threats.
But the similarities between these two stories ends with this point: John Harrison never endured the tsunami of hate that has engulfed President Trump from day one. Harrison’s opponents were constrained by the mores of their Christian-based culture. Their disagreements were honest, if biased, differences of opinion, with the good of the nation uppermost.
Not so with the radical leftists who oppose Trump. The Antifa brigade; the one-world globalists to whom “make America great again” is repugnant; the haters of American liberty and religious freedom; the radical, pro-abortion feminists; the Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff Democrats who want their power back at all costs — all are unconstrained by ethical standards of truth or civility. They recognize no higher law than their own agenda.
If you doubt this charge, remember the Kavanaugh hearing lies, the baseless two-year Russian collusion investigation, the impeachment outrage, and the hate-spewing feminist riots. Or, if you like your riots with lots of fire and bloodshed, look at Portland every night. We dare not let such people get control over the government of America.
If you want America to continue as a strong and free nation of liberty under law, then your support and your vote for Donald Trump are vital. In Virginia your vote for every Republican on the ballot is vital as well.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!