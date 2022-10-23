Tembo: The empty wheelbarrow syndrome

The Iron Curtain divided Eastern and Western Europe after the Second World War. Movement of Europeans between the two regions was highly controlled using armed guards who shot to kill. The Brandenburg Gate separated the East and West in the then West German city of Berlin. Some city residents were authorized to cross the gate between East and West Berlin every day for work. The border guards were very strict as they had to monitor the movement of the residents, especially from East to West Berlin, as too many people from East Berlin were trying to escape to freedom to the West every day. A guard at the Brandenburg Gate noticed one man walk through the gate empty-handed in the morning to work. When the same man returned from work through the gate in the late afternoon, the man was pushing a wheelbarrow. The guard let the man through the gate, no questions asked, because the wheelbarrow was empty. The guard for weeks was baffled as to why the man in question was pushing an empty wheelbarrow through the gate every day. This was until the gate guard realized the man was stealing the wheelbarrows.

The empty wheelbarrow syndrome is when we notice something that someone is doing that looks innocent and harmless. But it is not until later we discover to our shock the innocent action had serious negative consequences. This is like seeing someone pushing along an empty wheelbarrow, only to find out that person was hiding something nefarious right in front of our eyes, stealing a whole bunch of wheelbarrows.

These opinions are not Republican or Democrat, right or left, or meant to pit one of our now hostile political tribes against another. Just set your polarized views aside for maybe just for the next few weeks. If you are unwilling to do that, just stop reading right here and go on to click on something else that feeds your beast of polarization. For seven years, our former president has had and continues to have an unprecedented impact on the country. America was fooled. Our former president was the empty wheelbarrow. We assumed after the 2016 elections that everything would go back to normal. We were wrong. The serious dire consequences of what happened over the last seven years are still with us and will be with us for many years. Since the 2020 elections, we will continue as a nation to deal with the serious consequences during next month’s midterm elections and in 2024. If for some reason as a nation we mishandle next month’s elections, it could spell doom for the nation as we have known it over the last 200 years. This is not hyperbole on my part. The writing has been on the wall for the last seven years.

The biggest threat to our nation right now is not inflation and gas prices. The threat is the possible collapse of democracy. Don’t kid yourself that we are not a Third World country. The Jan. 6 insurrection threatened the peaceful transfer of power just as happens in many Third World countries who are very fragile. The second threat to our country is that lying and dishonesty are now completely acceptable from the Supreme Court all the way to the lowest ranks of leadership. This ought to scare everybody.

If we want to improve the chances that our democracy survives, vote for candidates who support democracy, know the 2020 elections results are legitimate, and do not believe in conspiracy theories, but do believe in liberty, peace, unity, loving one another, integrity and honesty.