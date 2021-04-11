Testerman: The real obstacle to more passenger rail

The Amtrak trains we are advocating for — capable of 110 MPH — have no means to pass them. It’s unlikely, when and if we get a single passenger train to Bristol, that it will average better than 45 MPH, running on our great, great, grandfather’s railroad.

The infrastructure limitations of the rail line beyond Radford to Bristol are common throughout the United States and especially so through Appalachia. Even where geographical challenges don’t exist, modern passenger train development is hindered by the retrenchment that railroad companies have undertaken since passage of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway and Defense Act.

Those who have been advocating for diverting trucks from I-81 and I-40 onto trains have learned that the railroad we have is not suitable for highway-competitive rail freight service either.

Most trucks serve mid-range markets under 500 miles. Today’s railroads mainly serve long-haul markets, with long, slow, infrequent trains.

If we really want passenger rail service that can attract riders and grow with demand, passenger rail advocates need to become rail mode advocates. Our rail advocacy shouldn’t just be about passenger trains. And we certainly don’t want to only focus on High Speed Rail that “flies over” Middle America.