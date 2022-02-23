Thomas: A new book holds a mirror to Virginia

When citizens win a popular victory in Richmond, there is a good chance Paul Goldman helped make it happen.

His new book, “Remaking Virginia Politics: In the Shadow of the Byrd Machine,” tells the inside story of the biggest political fights since desegregation. Goldman, a former Washington Post columnist, reports from the front lines that have shaped state politics for the last 45 years.

The most sublime aspect is the description of how segregation implanted false ideas of Black inferiority and white superiority in Virginians’ collective unconscious. “They could not see that they saw it that way,” he writes. “Everyone today recognizes the physical hallmarks of segregation but believes they can be like Andy Dufresne in ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ pushing through that sewer of mud but coming out clean on the other side.

If only that were true. People’s minds can come out freer on the other side, but that is different than being completely free.”

“Remaking Virginia Politics” is the most insightful book written about Virginia politics this century — a shelf that includes two of my own.

Goldman, a New Jersey transplant, came to Virginia in the 1970s to run a campaign no one else would for Henry Howell, the Bernie Sanders of his time. They won.

Fast forward a few years and Goldman had a meeting with state Sen. Douglas Wilder in which the author was the first person who told Wilder he could break the color barrier keeping Black Americans out of the nation’s executive mansions.

“Wilder looked at me for a while. ‘You think I can get nominated for statewide office?’

“‘I do,’ I remember saying. ‘You look like a potential Governor to me,’ I added. ‘I have been involved in a few successful races. You are photogenic, you have a good smile. It is an electronic TV game now. You have the experience and the Senate resumé. You can win a nomination and you can be elected.’

“This time Wilder looked at me for what seemed an eternity. He said nothing. Then he smiled. ‘You aren’t from Virginia, are you?’

“Of course, he knew the answer. But I got the message.

“Thinking about the conversation many years later, I realize I was likely the first white person, perhaps any person, to tell him that he looked like a governor and that he could win nomination, not to mention the general. He would have realized the words were sincere.”

Goldman was the only white person who would run Wilder’s campaign. Everyone else assumed he would lose.

For someone who had his hand in these historic events, Goldman remains modest and tells why others deserve credit.

Books by politicos are typically written for score settling.

The journalistic style is akin to Bob Woodward’s fly-on-the-wall, with the author one character in the milieu.

At 160 pages, the book is a good length for a popular history. I wish it were longer, but you can read a chapter on the go.

We read of intrigue around the creation of the Rainy Day Fund and Richmond’s elected mayor law. Those who underestimate Goldman have often done so at their own peril, as promoters of the get-rich-quick Navy Hill and casino schemes learned the hard way.

The most distressing aspect of the book, and Goldman’s career of civil rights activism, is why most of the political class dismisses their most gifted member. Goldman’s sole animating force in life is achieving educational equality for poor schoolchildren. He is willing to work with anyone.

Wilder’s victory shined a spotlight on the Virginia Democratic Party. They made history, and nobody can take that away from them.

In the segregationist mindset, Goldman should not exist. His unwillingness to sell out the promise of Brown v. Board makes him a walking billboard that Richmond and Virginia politicians are full of it.

Paul Goldman is a giant who wrote a book for citizens to understand Virginia.

“I had only one unique thing to offer,” Goldman writes. “I was not raised in Virginia.” Not being born in a segregationist society, a Yankee Jew told a Black Virginian the colorblind truth: “You look like a potential governor.”

What remade Virginia politics? It was not Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, or even Doug Wilder. It was the people’s election of Wilder when the segregationist Byrd Machine finally died.

Thomas is a doctoral candidate at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is the author of “The Virginia Way: Democracy and Power After 2016.”

