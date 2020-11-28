Thompson: How to wear a mask properly

In my 25+ years of operating room nursing I learned a little about wearing a mask. I still remember how difficult it was for me at first. I know some people are having trouble with this. I hope I can help.
Why we wear a mask — to protect others and ourselves. This is the best way we have to get the pandemic under control. Anyone can have COVID and have few or no symptoms while spreading it.
An effective mask — NPR reported a study from Duke University found that 2 layers of closely-woven cloth filters particles out of our exhaled breath. The fabric weave should be sufficient to breathe through, but close enough to trap particles. The mask must conform to your face so that you must breathe through it, not around it. A single layer bandanna or knit collar type is not effective according to the Duke study. It also said that a mask with a one-way valve puts others at risk from the germs that you exhale. N-95 masks are only needed for those caring for patients.
Comfort — It’s hard at first, but you do adjust to a mask. It takes a little practice and planning. Find a mask that covers your nose and mouth and is very comfortable on your ears. Unfold the mask before you put it on.
If the ear straps are too tight, cut them off and attach a piece of elastic or shoestring to the sides of the mask (by sewing or stapling) Make sure it is comfortable!
If the ear straps are too loose you can run a piece of shoestring through the loops and tie it behind your head or neck.
I recommend soft cloth masks that don’t irritate your face and you can toss in the laundry to clean.
The mask should be comfortable enough that you don’t have to think about it or touch it while you’re wearing it.
Fogging eyeglasses — This is common. The mask should have some kind of wire through the upper middle edge. Pinch this wire so that it hugs the top of your nose. This makes the mask fit better and prevents fogging from the air you exhale. Having the straps adjusted so that the mask is a little tighter at the top and bringing your eyeglasses farther away from your face helps.
Cover your nose too — You exhale virus particles with every breath so your nose must be covered. Adjust the pinch wire and straps until the mask is comfortable over your nose, not too tight but stable in place when you talk. If it’s too tight it can make your nose hurt after a while.
If you need to sneeze or cough leave the mask in place and cough/sneeze into the mask.
If you need to blow your nose, get away from other people, take the mask down and blow your nose and then replace your mask. Always sanitize or wash your hands after blowing your nose.
Don’t adjust your mask — try not to touch it. Get the mask as comfortable yet secure as possible. Practice wearing it at home and make adjustments as needed. Then when you go out you know it will be comfortable. Remember – Every time you touch your mask you will be getting the germs you have exhaled onto your hands and spreading disease so you should sanitize your hands.
Mask feels too hot — This is probably the fabric. 100% cotton masks are the coolest. Some of the disposable masks are also cool. Your face will still be a little hotter, since it’s not normally covered. Removing layers of hot clothing like a sweater will help and keeping the room temperature cooler.
If you have a beard make sure the mask covers your nose and cups under your chin. You may not be able to cover your whole beard. Please wear a mask anyway. It’s better than no mask at all.
Claustrophobic feeling —Try just wearing the mask a little looser. Wearing a loose mask is better than not wearing one at all.
If we all think of protecting others by wearing a mask and washing our hands, we just may be able to get a handle on this virus and get our country back to normal.
Thompson is a former nurse. She lives in Wirtz.
