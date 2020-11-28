Thompson: How to wear a mask properly

In my 25+ years of operating room nursing I learned a little about wearing a mask. I still remember how difficult it was for me at first. I know some people are having trouble with this. I hope I can help.

Why we wear a mask — to protect others and ourselves. This is the best way we have to get the pandemic under control. Anyone can have COVID and have few or no symptoms while spreading it.

An effective mask — NPR reported a study from Duke University found that 2 layers of closely-woven cloth filters particles out of our exhaled breath. The fabric weave should be sufficient to breathe through, but close enough to trap particles. The mask must conform to your face so that you must breathe through it, not around it. A single layer bandanna or knit collar type is not effective according to the Duke study. It also said that a mask with a one-way valve puts others at risk from the germs that you exhale. N-95 masks are only needed for those caring for patients.

Comfort — It’s hard at first, but you do adjust to a mask. It takes a little practice and planning. Find a mask that covers your nose and mouth and is very comfortable on your ears. Unfold the mask before you put it on.