Thorne: Trump doesn't understand service and sacrifice

By Tom Thorne

Thorne is a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Republican in Franklin County.

As a U.S. Army Intelligence agent stationed in Germany from 1968-71, I’ve thought a lot about honor throughout my life and career.

I’ve thought about the honor our brave men and women in uniform show when they risk their lives to protect our country, the honor veterans and our loved ones carry as we return to civilian life, the honor that is bestowed upon soldiers eternally who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country — and the honor their families hold when they lose a loved one to war.

But sadly, when I think about honor, I cannot think about our commander-in-chief.

Instead of having a president who respects and supports those who serve our country, we have a president who disparages them.

Nothing showed that more directly than the recent reports that Donald Trump called fallen heroes at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France “losers.”

As a veteran, I can think of no greater dishonor to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect this country than that.