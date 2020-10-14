Thorne: Trump doesn't understand service and sacrifice

By Tom Thorne
Thorne is a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Republican in Franklin County.
As a U.S. Army Intelligence agent stationed in Germany from 1968-71, I’ve thought a lot about honor throughout my life and career.
I’ve thought about the honor our brave men and women in uniform show when they risk their lives to protect our country, the honor veterans and our loved ones carry as we return to civilian life, the honor that is bestowed upon soldiers eternally who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country — and the honor their families hold when they lose a loved one to war.
But sadly, when I think about honor, I cannot think about our commander-in-chief.
Instead of having a president who respects and supports those who serve our country, we have a president who disparages them.
Nothing showed that more directly than the recent reports that Donald Trump called fallen heroes at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France “losers.”
As a veteran, I can think of no greater dishonor to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect this country than that.
It’s time for veterans, such as myself, to take a hard look at the president and all of his truly disrespectful words and inhumane remarks. Donald Trump is incapable of truly valuing our lives and service to this country. He does not even understand the notions of service and putting one’s life on the line for their country. He can only think in terms of financial compensation, selfish interests, and self promotion. That’s why he turned to John Kelly before his son’s grave in the Arlington National Cemetery in 2017 and asked why he would die for his country. Any president who doesn’t understand our motivation for service cannot be the one to decide where we put our lives on the line.
I had been a Republican for most of my life until I voted against Trump in 2016. Four years later, the stakes are even higher, and Donald Trump is more of a threat than ever. But the priority is the same — we cannot allow him another term.
As a veteran, I believe his inhumane comments about our troops are more than enough evidence that he is not fit to serve.
If he wants to make Veterans Affairs the centerpiece of his re-election campaign, we need to show him that we refuse to serve as pawns to his political schemes.
A recent Military Times poll shows that military voters are showing less support for Trump.
This is no surprise to me, either. Virginia, specifically, has one of the highest rates of military or former military voters and I hope we are all paying attention to the rhetoric coming from the White House.
This is an administration that has consistently berated intelligence officials, belittled and lied to veterans and military families, and endangered those who put their lives on the line every day.
Fortunately, there is a decision to be made this fall about who will serve as commander-in-chief, about who will get to make the life or death decisions concerning our military.
To me, it’s abundantly clear that Donald Trump cannot salvage any pretense that he cares about our troops.
We need a president who reveres our military, and honors the sacrifices made by our veterans and military families.
We need a president who truly cares about the lives of our active-duty personnel and will think through life or death situations rationally.
Joe Biden understands the service and sacrifice of our military. He has served as a senator during the Cold War and 9/11, and for 30 years made tough foreign policy decisions as a member and eventually Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
If that wasn’t enough, Vice President Biden played a leading role in the Obama Administration’s foreign policy decisions in conflict areas such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, and more. Plus, Biden has experience in the Situation Room and as a father who saw his son serve overseas.
As a veteran, this is the type of leadership I know will be invaluable in the White House.
We can’t continue to hope Donald Trump will change. Our troops deserve a president who respects them and who fights for them.
Our troops deserve a president who will work to improve the VA’s quality of healthcare, promote mental health and veterans’ well-being, and support military families here at home.
Joe Biden will be that president, and I encourage all Virginians to vote for him this election season.
