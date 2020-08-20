Thornton: A missed opportunity

By Lucas Thornton
Thornton is a Roanoke real estate developer.
On Aug. 12 the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals voted against the Greater Roanoke Transit Company’s application to allow a special use permit for a new transit facility in the 300 block of Salem Avenue. In this instance, the BZA sided to support the self-interest of a small group of highly motivated, vocal property owners and one developer against the broader interest of the city as a whole. In so doing, the BZA has missed an important chance to further a much needed, generational opportunity to improve public transportation. While I am not an impartial actor (as the sponsor of a plan to redevelop the existing bus station), neither should you be; whenever the public interest is subverted for the private gain of a few our city is weakened.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe the important work that Bill Chapman has started in the revitalization of West Station a great benefit to the city. Unfortunately, however, it seems the BZA was persuaded that the proposed transportation facility was not a continuation of this effort or an “appropriate” addition to this neighborhood but rather an impediment by three misleading arguments. Specifically: that a public transportation facility would have a negative impact on property values, that the facility would generate excessive noise, and that the facility was not compatible with the historic character of the neighborhood.
That the facility would have a negative impact to property values should be rejected out of hand. The existing facility — located in the same downtown neighborhood two blocks to the east — is nestled in immediate proximity to some of the highest assessed properties in the City of Roanoke. Excepting this fact, there is a more insidious assertion implicitly (and sometimes explicitly) made. Namely, that those who ride buses represent “an undesirable” contingent of the population – the mere presence of which is sufficient to harm property values. It depresses me to think 1) that members of the BZA – and others – assume people only ride busses because they are poor; 2) that members of the BZA — and others – find poverty such a threat. It is difficult enough for many to make it in this world. To realize that many of our citizens must fight against this implied (and sometimes explicit) prejudice makes me sad – especially in Roanoke; we are not, and should not be, this kind of community.
That the facility would generate excessive noise should also be rejected out of hand. The subject property is less than a 100 yards from 6 lines of active Norfolk Southern rail tracks and the CocaCola Bottling and Distribution Facility (think: 200 tractor trailers a day). The fact is people do not move downtown to be in a quite secluded neighborhood. They do so because it is the center of amenities, because it is a diverse and thriving community full of restaurants, offices and museums. These are all reasons why so too it is appropriate and meaningful for this site to be a center for public transportation.
The argument that the facility is incompatible with the historic character of the neighborhood is similarly false. The historic district that surrounds the site (the site itself is not in a historic district) is the “Roanoke Automotive Commercial Historic Exhibit” replete with auto repair shops and renovated “motor lofts”. Moreover the site is immediately adjacent to the Virginia Museum of Transportation (my children’s favorite museum). What could be more appropriate for the district or the Museum than a well-designed, integrated, fully functioning transportation facility?
I cannot help feel that the central argument is — as it was first presented when City Council initially considered this project — that those who ride buses represent a threat to property values; that those who ride buses bring a place down; that they shouldn’t hang around; that they are not good for a neighborhood. In the end, I hope City Council — and the rest of us — rally to reject this kind of prejudice. It is just not true, not in reality, and not in Roanoke. Where the BZA may have missed an important opportunity, I hope it galvanizes the rest of us to come together, to lean into the very important work of lifting each other up; inspires us to invest in solutions like better public transportation and to seek a better tomorrow for all the citizens of Roanoke — not just a few.
