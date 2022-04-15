Tison: Speak up to stop Salem VA hospital from closing

If you are a local veteran or the family member of a veteran, if you work in health care in the area, if you are a front-line worker caring for veterans at the Salem Veteran Affairs Medical Center, or if you are just a concerned citizen hoping to see this community continue to thrive, you may be worried that the Veteran Affairs Secretary recently proposed shuttering the massive Salem VA Medical Center as part of the agency’s recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.

But, if you read a recent piece published by Rebecca Stackhouse, executive director of the Salem VA Healthcare System [April 11, “Veterans can count on the VA”], you could be forgiven for wondering what all the fuss is about.

After all, she argues, many of these proposed changes are years away — if they materialize at all. And the Salem VA Medical Center was first dedicated by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, so maybe it is time for a face-lift.

While it is true that the Salem VA Medical Center became the first and only VA Medical Center to be dedicated by a sitting president in 1934, giving a historical significance to this jewel of the VA system, it is also true that the campus has gone through nearly constant renovation over a period of almost 100 years to help it grow and adapt to changes in medicine, technology, and needs among veterans.

In fact, the VA’s own website boasts of a brand new dialysis center completed just six months ago. And a new dental clinic is on the way, according to a spokesperson. Focusing only on when the campus was first opened and the issues that exist in the oldest parts of the facility paints a misleading picture.

Likewise, although it is certainly true that it will take years for any changes based on a final version of the recommendations to take effect, the clock is already ticking on the recommendations the VA has made public.

According to the MISSION Act, before this time next year, a decision must be made on whether to proceed with those recommendations, as amended by the AIR Commission. If, like me, you don’t want to see the Salem VA Medical Center closed, now is exactly the time when you need to make your voice heard. If we wait until the bulldozers are at the door, it will be far too late.

So, I hope you will join me in contacting your congressional representatives and local political leaders. Tell them you want to expand and improve services for veterans, not close VA hospitals, and ask them to join the fight to save the Salem VA Medical Center.

Tison is the president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 1793, representing about 2,000 employees at the Salem VA Medical Center. He is also a staff nurse and a release of information – medical records technician who has cared for veterans in the area for seven years.